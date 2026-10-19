4 Top 40 Hits From 1972 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

The world might be moving further into the 21st century, but in my car, it is perpetually sometime in the early 1970s. Indeed, these Top 40 hits might not be topping the Billboard charts these days, but in the Billboard chart of Rhonda (my Honda), they’re still primo.

“Heart Of Gold” by Neil Young

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I share the opinion with countless Neil Young fans that early Neil Young is the best Neil Young. Some of his best hits came from his first ventures into the music industry as a solo artist, and “Heart Of Gold” is definitely one of them. There is a wistful energy to this track that never gets old to me, maybe because I feel the same wayward spirit Young was feeling when he wrote it. I think we all do, to a degree, which is why this song has withstood the test of time so effortlessly.

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“Rocket Man” by Elton John

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The early 1970s were also a great time for Elton John, who released three particularly successful albums all within the first half of the decade. One of which was Honky Château, John’s fifth studio album that featured career-defining singles “Rocket Man” and “Honky Cat”. No disrespect to “Honky Cat”, but I’d listen to “Rocket Man” over that track any day. And I do. Often. Riding in Rhonda the Honda, obviously.

“Coconut” by Harry Nilsson

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To be fair, I debated including this song in my list of Top 40 hits from 1972 that stay on repeat in my car. It’s true that I love this song, and I listen to it frequently. However, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t skip the track after a certain point. The grooving introduction is what always gets me. After a minute, I can do without Harry Nilsson’s pseudo-Caribbean accent. Still, “Coconut” stays on regular rotation, so I suppose it technically counts.

“Use Me” by Bill Withers

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Some Bill Withers tracks feel just as ubiquitous as when they were first riding high on the Top 40, like “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine”, but I’d argue that other songs, like his 1972 hit “Use Me”, are even better. Withers was incredibly adept at writing vulnerable lyrics to funky grooves, and this song is certainly no exception. Fortunately, I’m not in a situation where my friends and family feel like they have to warn me about my partner. Still, I’ll sing along to this iconic track as though I am anytime I’m in the car for an extended amount of time.

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