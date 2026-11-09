41 Years Ago Today, a Neon-Soaked 80s TV Theme Topped the Charts and Helped Set a Record That Stood for More Than 20 Years

On this day (November 9) in 1985, Jan Hammer was at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Miami Vice Theme.” It was the last instrumental to reach the top of the chart until after the turn of the century. Additionally, this song and a solo cut by former Eagles member Glenn Frey helped push the show’s soundtrack to the top of the albums chart.

Hammer may not be a household name, but millions of people have heard his work in TV shows and films. For instance, he composed the music for more than 90 episodes of Miami Vice, including the main theme and “Crockett’s Theme,” for Don Johnson’s character, Detective Crockett. Additionally, he composed music for the UK TV series Chancer. He also worked on Tales from the Crypt, Knight Rider 2000, and Vanishing Son. He also composed music for several films, including I Come in Peace, Beastmaster III, Cocaine Cowboys, Sunset Heat, The Taking of Beverly Hills, and Clinton and Nadine.

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Hammer’s resume includes much more than his extensive soundtrack work. He was also a founding member of the jazz fusion band Mahavishnu Orchestra. Additionally, he was one of the first to use Moog’s Minimoog synthesizer in a live setting. He has also collaborated with a wide range of artists, including Jeff Beck, Elvin Jones, Al Di Meola, Mick Jagger, Carlos Santana, and Steve Lukather. He has also released several solo albums or original compositions.

Jan Hammer Finds Major Success with Miami Vice

“Miami Vice Theme” is the most successful song from Jan Hammer’s deep catalog. According to Songfacts, the song started as something he was toying with on a sequencer. He wanted to create something rhythmic and driving. He played it for producer Michael Mann, who was so impressed with it that he hired Hammer as the series’ lead composer.

The theme appeared for the first time in the show’s premiere episode in 1984. A year later, it was released as a single ahead of the soundtrack album. It peaked at No. 1. Then, it won two Grammy Awards in 1986. The track won Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Instrumental Composition. He also won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Composition in 1985 and 1986.

Hammer wasn’t the only musician to find success thanks to the Miami Vice soundtrack. Glenn Frey, a former member of the Eagles, contributed two songs to the show’s soundtrack. “Smuggler’s Blues” reached No. 12 on the Hot 100. “You Belong to the City” reached No. 2 and became one of Frey’s biggest solo hits.

[RELATED: Remember When: ‘Miami Vice’ Debuted and Revolutionized Music on Television]

Their contributions helped the Miami Vice soundtrack spend 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 in late 1985 and early 1986.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/WireImage