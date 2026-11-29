On this day (November 29) in 2001, the Beatles guitarist George Harrison died at Paul McCartney’s Los Angeles, California home with his wife, Olivia, and their son, Dhani Harrison, by his side.

Just 58 years old, he had been battling cancer since 1998.

Videos by American Songwriter

A very sad day on what should have been a happy one. on 29 November 2001, I was promoted to police lieutenant for the Miami Police Department. I was rather happy. But I clearly recall after the event in the morning, we came home, ordered in some food, had a few congratulatory cocktails with family and friends, and listened to one Harrison album after others. He was my favorite singer since I was a small boy and obviously my favorite Beatle. Time sure does fly…But quality music and lyrics has no expiration date. — Magnusson32 🇺🇸 🇸🇪🥊 (@Magnusson32) November 29, 2026

A quarter of a century later, fans all over the world continue to share the beloved Beatle’s final message.

“He left this world as he lived in it, conscious of God, fearless of death, and at peace, surrounded by family and friends,” Olivia Harrison said. “He often said, ‘Everything else can wait but the search for God cannot wait, and love one another.’”

Today, we’re honoring Harrison’s incomparable musical legacy on the 25th anniversary of his passing.

Early Life

On February 25, 1943, in Liverpool, England, George Harrison was born to a bus conductor father and shop assistant mother.

The youngest of four children, all Harrison ever wanted to do was make music. Influenced by artists like Carl Perkins and Hoagy Carmichael, he turned to the guitar after hearing Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel” at age 13.

Not long after that, Harrison bought his first guitar from a friend and formed a skiffle band. Around this time, he also met Paul McCartney on the bus to the Liverpool Institute, where both boys attended school. (McCartney was a year older.)

The two quickly bonded over their shared musical passions.

”I am devastated and very, very sad,” McCartney told reporters after Harrison’s death, according to the New York Times. ”He was a lovely guy, and a very brave man and had a wonderful sense of humor. He is really just my baby brother.”

George Harrison Was “the Quiet Beatle”

McCartney introduced George Harrison to John Lennon, who had formed a skiffle group called the Quarry Men.

At first, Harrison—just 15 years old at the time—only filled in on guitar as needed. Eventually, the group welcomed him as a full-time member, and Harrison left school at 16 and began touring with the band.

That band soon added drummer Ringo Starr and rechristened themselves the Beatles. The Liverpool quartet released their debut album, Please Please Me, in 1963.

Quiet and reserved, Harrison often seemed content to cede the public spotlight to his more ostentatious bandmates, Lennon and McCartney.

Yet that persona masked a mordant wit and irreverent charm, and his impact behind the scenes was far greater than most realized.

It was Harrison’s idea to dive into the Eastern influences that surfaced in the Beatles’ music in the late 1960s. His songwriting contributions included “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Something”, “Here Comes the Sun”, and “Within You Without You”.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1970, George Harrison Released a No. 1 Solo Masterpiece That Helped Give Rise to a Legendary Rock Supergroup]

After the Beatles split in 1970, Harrison embarked on a solo career, letting his full lyrical genius shine through on hits like “My Sweet Lord” and “All Things Must Pass”.

Featured image by Keystone/Getty Images