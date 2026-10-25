5 Pop Songs From 1971 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

Just because we might label a song as pop music doesn’t mean it’s shallow or superficial, but the “popular” aspect of this genre inevitably carries these stereotypes for more skeptical listeners. However, I’d argue that pop music’s universality is precisely what gives it the capacity to move us emotionally. When we can relate to a song, we’re more likely to respond to it in visceral ways—like the goosebumps I get each time I hear these five pop songs from 1971.

“It’s Too Late” by Carole King

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It’s not often that a career songwriter will also be an incredible performer, but Carole King is one of those rare combination artists who has built an impressive career on her ability to write for others and herself. Tapestry was a beautiful testament to these skills. “It’s Too Late” was one of the top songs of 1971, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” by Joan Baez

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Joan Baez has the kind of voice that will move me to goosebumps no matter what she’s saying. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” is an excellent example. Baez’s rendition of the song originally sung by The Band’s Levon Helm is just one of many instances where Baez takes a song traditionally sung by a man and turns it into something even more beautiful and vulnerable.

“Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

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Sometimes, simplicity can be the most emotionally moving aspect of a song. Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” is not a technical masterclass. The lyrics are not flowery and sprawling. Instead, Withers follows the blues tradition of taking one idea and expanding on it throughout a predictable but in-the-pocket groove. We’ve all experienced the cloudiness of being apart from a lover. Withers just put those feelings to words and music.

“Rainy Days And Mondays” by The Carpenters

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I feel the same way about Karen Carpenter’s voice as I do about Joan Baez. Carpenter’s warm, rich contralto is so uplifting that even when she was singing about destitute topics, something about it seemed hopeful. Sure, “rainy days and Mondays” might “always bring us down,” but we’re not alone in those feelings. Sometimes, that idea alone is enough to give me chills.

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John

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Finally, wrapping up this list of 1971 songs that never fail to give me goosebumps is “Tiny Dancer”. Elton John’s chord progression elevates Bernie Taupin’s romantic, blue-jean-tinted lyricism to a whole new level. When John soars into his falsetto on the line “hold me closer, tiny dancer,” I always get goosebumps on my arms, no matter how many times I listen.

Photo by David Warner Ellis/Redferns