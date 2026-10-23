5 Rock Songs From 1977 That Give Me Instant Goosebumps Every Time

While the entire ten-year span of the 1970s was chock-full of incredible rock ‘n’ roll hits, there’s something especially fantastic about the year 1977 specifically—as proven by these five rock songs that were either released or topped the charts in 1977 that never fail to give me chills.

“The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac’s magnum opus Rumours came out in February 1977, allowing the world to absorb the wellspring of incredible music off the album for the rest of the year. There are several hits that I would call goosebump-inducing, but there are no chills like the chills that happen when the bass line brings in the second half of “The Chain”.

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“Cold As Ice” by Foreigner

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Foreigner’s 1977 single “Cold As Ice” isn’t the most obvious choice for this list of rock songs, but I’m a sucker for effective harmonies; what can I say? Indeed, this band had several power ballads that might seem like a more goosebump-inducing option. But for me, the chills—pun intended, I suppose—always show up when the background harmonies start repeating “you’re as cold as ice.”

“We Will Rock You” by Queen

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Some displays of power are just too intense and captivating not to get goosebumps over it, and Queen’s “We Will Rock You” is certainly a noteworthy example. Technically, I would also consider the other track of this double-A side single, “We Are The Champions”, to qualify for this list, too. However, simplicity won this round. Something about the starkness of “We Will Rock You” makes it that much more chilling.

“Barracuda” by Heart

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As someone who has experienced her fair share of creepy losers as a woman (and one who works in the music industry), there is something empowering about listening to Heart denounce these weirdos in their scathing 1977 hit “Barracuda”. Beyond the chill-inducing performances by the Wilson sisters and the rest of the band, this song never fails to give me goosebumps for sheer attitude alone.

“That Smell” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Lynyrd Skynyrd didn’t release “That Smell” about the plane crash that took the lives of several of its founding members, including frontman Ronnie Van Zant. This song was, ironically, inspired by guitarist Gary Rossington crashing his car while under the influence. It was Van Zant’s warning against overconsumption and reckless driving.

However, the song took on a whole new meaning following its release in mid-October 1977. Just three days after Lynyrd Skynyrd’s fifth album, Street Survivors, came out, the band crashed into a Mississippi swamp, killing Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, the pilot, the co-pilot, and the band’s assistant road manager. Lines like “the smell of death surrounds you” make this among the most goosebump-inducing rock songs of 1977, given this context.

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