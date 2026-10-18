5 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Will Make Any Baby Boomer Feel Like a Teenager Again

For all of the negative aspects of being a teenager, there were certainly plenty of upsides, too. Fewer responsibilities, more freedom because of it, the exciting hope for what the future might look like—teenage years are tumultuous, but they can also be thrilling. The music we listen to at this particular time in our lives reflects this rollercoaster of an age range, including these five rock songs from the 1970s guaranteed to make baby boomers feel like a teen again.

“Another Brick In The Wall, Pt. 2” by Pink Floyd

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What better song to encapsulate the teenage ethos than Pink Floyd’s 1979 disco-esque hit, “Another Brick In The Wall”? While The Wall as a whole might not have screamed mainstream, this specific cut had plenty of commercial appeal. And that’s thanks in large part to the fact that every teenager everywhere loves screaming the lines, “Hey! Teacher! Leave those kids alone!”

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“Heart Of Glass” by Blondie

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Many baby boomers saw more straightforward styles of rock ‘n’ roll give way to pop-influenced new wave, and Blondie was at the forefront of this sonic movement. “Heart Of Glass” is equal parts nostalgic and hopeful, if only in musical feel. For any baby boomer who graduated high school in or around 1979, this song is sure to transport them back to their younger years.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

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“Psycho Killer” is another song that is as indicative of the changing times as it is of the genre as a whole. Talking Heads helped move the new wave movement along with the release of their 1977 eponymous debut. It’s the kind of music that your parents groaned at as you sang “fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa, fa” around the house.

“Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra

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Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” is the kind of bouncy pop melody that reminds you of a time when your calendar was clear, and the world was your oyster. You didn’t have to worry about running errands or doing chores after the day’s work was done. You could just go out and enjoy the sunshine, which, ironically, we never fully appreciated enough when we had the time to do it.

“Rock And Roll All Nite” by KISS

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Conversely, 1970s rock songs like “Rock And Roll All Nite” by KISS serve as raucous reminders of a time in our lives when we could stay up until 5 am and not think twice about it. Now, staying up that late—and not sleeping for the entire next day—would require an emergency of epic proportions. Rock and roll all night? That’s just not realistic for most baby boomers. But it’s fun to think back on those years just the same.

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