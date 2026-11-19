When I was younger, the fact that my parents and older siblings didn’t recognize the Top 40 music of the day consistently flabbergasted me. Now that I’m the age they were when I gave them grief for not knowing what was on pop radio (and indeed, even older), I realize that it’s because they were too busy listening to the same incredible cuts from the 1980s. And now, I’m listening to the same thing—including these five Top 40 hits from 1981.

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty

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Tom Petty never intended for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” to be a duet. But after leaving a perfectly passable vocal take in the demo that he gave Stevie Nicks, the then-Fleetwood Mac frontwoman decided to turn the song into something that featured them both. A little presumptuous, maybe, but when it creates such enduring rock ‘n’ roll, isn’t there a little grace to be had?

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“The Stroke” by Billy Squier

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Billy Squier released “The Stroke” in April 1981, and in the years since, it has remained a regular staple of all the car radios of my family. A well-loved track by my folks, this 1981 Top 40 hit was also a smash with everyone else’s family, it would seem, peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 7 in Canada, and No. 5 in Australia.

“Elvira” by The Oak Ridge Boys

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This track might not make sense if you’re going to judge my go-to Top 40 hits from 1981 by genre alone. But if you’re basing this radio rotation on which songs are objectively bops with infectious hooks, then “Elvira” fits right in. This country-pop hit from The Oak Ridge Boys is a bona fide standard these days, and for good reason.

“Burnin’ For You” by Blue Öyster Cult

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Blue Öyster Cult released “Burnin’ For You” as the lead single from Fire Of Unknown Origin in the late summer of 1981. The verse melody is almost impossible not to sing along to, which makes it the ideal track for long car rides. This classic rock staple just barely made the cut on this list, peaking at No. 40 in the Top 40 of 1981. However, it enjoys a much higher chart position in the Billboard of my mind.

“Tom Sawyer” by Rush

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I know that more intense Rush fans might roll their eyes at someone listing “Tom Sawyer” as one of their favorite tracks. However, a hit becomes a hit for a reason, you know? From the iconic synth intro to the jumped beats of the musical interludes, I never tire of hearing “Tom Sawyer” when it pops up on my driving playlist.

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