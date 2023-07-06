The Storybook Meaning Behind Rush’s “Tom Sawyer”

The meaning behind Rush’s 1981 progressive rock classic “Tom Sawyer” doesn’t stray far from its storybook origins. Inspired by Mark Twain’s 1876 novel The Adventures Of Tom Sawyer, the song paints a modern-day, more mature portrait of the same rebellious free spirit that defines the song and the story’s titular character.

The power ballad is a searing ode to individualism, a song rife with takeaways that will have you asking from now on, What would Tom Sawyer do?

The 1970s saw Rush—comprised of vocalist-multi-instrumentalist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer Neil Peart—establish themselves as prog-rock masters. However, with the 1980s came more musical control and dynamism for the Canadian hard rock band. “We began writing in a tighter, more economical form,” Lifeson explained in an interview.

The result was their 1981 album Moving Pictures which features “Tom Sawyer” as its thundering opener, an innovative opus with power and punch that would soon become the defining work of the shiny new Rush. “’Tom Sawyer’ is a real trademark song for us,” Lifeson said. “Musically it’s very powerful, and lyrically it has a spirit that resonates with a lot of people. It’s kind of an anthem.”

The band penned the song in collaboration with poet-lyricist and fellow Canadian Pye Dubois. “Pye was a little mysterious – kind of a strange fellow,” the guitarist recalled. “He was very quirky, a bit of a nut, but he did write great lyrics. And around 1980 he sent a poem to Neil with an idea to collaborate on a song. The original draft was called ‘Louie The Warrior.’” The poem was based on the aforementioned Twain novel and featured similar youthful themes of independence, rebellion, and staunch individualism.

“Neil took that idea and massaged it, took out some of Pye’s lines and added his thing to it,” Lifeson said. The title “Tom Sawyer” replaced “Louie The Warrior,” but that image of the fighter and the hero remained. A modern-day warrior, the song opens against a blistering synth, Mean, mean stride / Today’s Tom Sawyer / Mean, mean pride.

Peart’s changes to the lyrics added a tinge of autobiography to the song. “[Dubois’] original lyrics were kind of a portrait of a modern-day rebel, a free-spirited individualist striding through the world wide-eyed and purposeful,” the drummer explained (via Songfacts). “I added the themes of reconciling the boy and man in myself and the difference between what people are and what others perceive them to be – namely me I guess.”

Today’s Tom Sawyer is quiet and reserved, seeking enlightenment and truth above all things. No, his mind is not for rent / To any god or government, one verse details, Always hopeful, yet discontent / He knows changes aren’t permanent / But change is.

With wisdom and an open mind, he navigates the world, never faltering in his beliefs or deviating from his path forward. What you say about his company / Is what you say about society, the chorus plays, urging listeners to Catch the mist / Catch the myth / Catch the mystery / Catch the drift.

Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns