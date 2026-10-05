51 Years Ago, Willie Nelson Earned His First No. 1 Hit With a Classic Tearjerker Previously Recorded by Roy Acuff and Hank Williams

By 1975, Willie Nelson had proven his mettle as a songwriter. His greatest hits included “Crazy” by Patsy Cline and Faron Young’s “Hello Walls”. As a performer, however, he was still finding his footing. Nelson had reached the top 10 just twice, with his last appearance coming 13 years earlier. On this day (October 5) in 1975, however, the Red-Headed Stranger found himself at number one on the U.S. country songs chart with “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”.

Written by Fred Rose and previously recorded by the likes of Roy Acuff, Hank Williams, Charley Pride, and Elvis Presley, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” put Willie Nelson on the map as a singer as well as a songwriter.

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It was the first of 21 chart-toppers for the outlaw country legend, who remains one of the industry’s most universally beloved performers even today, at age 93.

How Willie Nelson Made the Song His Own

In Willie Nelson’s hands, “Blue Eyes Crying In the Rain” sounds less like country music “so much as a distant echo, an ancestral memory,” wrote Scott Frampton on Substack in 2023.

Rolling Stone called it “the beating heart of Red Headed Stranger,” Nelson’s seminal 1975 concept album.

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Red Headed Stranger marked Nelson’s first album since inking a deal with Columbia Records that gave him total creative control over his work. With that control, he decided less was more on “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”.

The song’s arrangements are sparse at best, featuring just Nelson’s voice, nylon-stringed guitar, harmonica, and barely noticeable bass.

This was in complete contrast to the more sonically complex records dominating the country charts at the time. For that reason, neither Nelson nor his record label expected much.

Instead, it topped the Hot Country Songs chart and crossed over to the pop chart, reaching number 21. At the end of 1975, it was the year’s third-biggest song.

“Nobody was more shocked than we were,” then-CBS Records President Rick Blackburn once said. “It didn’t have … the bells and whistles. It wasn’t the way you went about making a record in Nashville in those days.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1976, Willie Nelson Was at No. 1 With a Song That Launched a Honky Tonk Legend’s Career]

The Song That Launched His Career

In addition to being his first chart-topper, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” also landed Willie Nelson his first Grammy Award for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. It was the first of 12 Grammys he’d take home during his career.

With the song’s success, Nelson proved to his record label what his fans have now known for decades — that it’s best to just get out of his way and let the beloved country star follow his creative muses.

Featured image by Tom Hill/WireImage