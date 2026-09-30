On This Day in 1976, Willie Nelson Was at No. 1 With a Song That Launched a Honky Tonk Legend’s Career

On this day (September 30) in 1976, Willie Nelson was at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time.” It was Nelson’s second No. 1 single. More than two decades earlier, Lefty Frizzell wrote and released this song as his debut single. His rendition topped the country chart and helped launch one of the most influential careers in country music history.

Nelson signed with RCA Victor and released his debut album, …And Then I Wrote, in 1962. He stayed with the label until 1973, when he moved to Atlantic. He released two albums, Shotgun Willie and Phases and Stages, on the label. In more than a decade, he only notched two top 10 hits. Then, he moved to Columbia, where his contract allowed him full creative control over his output. His first album with Columbia, Red Headed Stranger, became a classic and produced his first chart-topper, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain.” He followed that massive album with The Sound in Your Mind.

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After finding a hit with this Frizzell cover, Nelson released the tribute album, To Lefty from Willie in 1977.

Willie Nelson Covered the Song That Launched a Legend’s Career

More than two decades before Willie Nelson introduced the song to a new generation of listeners, “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” helped Lefty Frizzell land his first record deal. It was also his first No. 1 single.

According to Songfacts, Frizzell got the idea for the song when a friend asked him to go for a ride. Frizzell replied, “If you’ve got the money, I’ve got the time,” and knew he was on to something.

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Later, record promoter Jim Beck saw Frizzell in concert. He was so impressed that he offered to let the honky tonker record a demo in his studio for free. He recorded this song, and Beck took it to Nashville. Little Jimmy Dickens was unimpressed and turned it down. However, his producer, Don Law, liked what he heard. As a result, he traveled to Texas to see Frizzell in concert. After hearing him perform, Law signed him to Columbia Records.

Frizzell released “If You’ve Got the Money, I’ve Got the Time” backed with “I Love You a Thousand Ways” on September 14, 1950. By the end of the year, it was at the top of the country charts.

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