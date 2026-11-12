6 Top 40 Hits From 1978 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

As someone whose profession necessitates consistent music discovery, I’m a little embarrassed to say that most of my musical rotation consists of tracks that came out in the 1960s and 1970s. Of course, “little” is the operative word here. If these Top 40 hits from 1978 weren’t so good, then I wouldn’t have to play them so much. But here we are: me, you, and my little Honda Civic named Rhonda.

“Hanging On The Telephone” by Blondie

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To be fair, I might be a bigger fan of The Nerves’ original version of “Hanging On The Telephone” from 1976. However, Blondie does a tremendous job with this track, and it’s hard to deny the effortless cool factor that Debbie Harry exudes, no matter what she’s singing.

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“Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh

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I’ve been driving the same Honda Civic since the mid-2010s. But when I put “Life’s Been Good” by Joe Walsh on the car radio, I can almost pretend like I’m driving a Maserati that does 185 mph. The key word is “pretend,” because I’m terrible with cars, and I actually have no idea what a Maserati actually looks like.

“Grease” by Frankie Valli

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As a former theater kid, it’s no surprise that I revisit Grease songs time and time again. What’s a bit more surprising is just how many of these tracks made it into the Top 40 in 1978. “Grease” is perhaps the least campy of them all, standing alone as a straightforward pop cut more than a character-filled musical theatre number.

“Lotta Love” by Nicolette Larson

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I love Neil Young’s version of this song, but I also love Nicolette Larson’s version. The disco-fied track keeps the track from becoming too saccharinely sweet, given the notably vulnerable lyrics. Too slow and somber, and this Top 40 cut from 1978 can quickly go from a relatable groove to a cringey, woe-is-me pity party.

“Take Me To The River” by Talking Heads

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Talking Heads’ 1978 version of Al Green’s “Take Me To The River” hit the Top 40 by the following February, and it remains just as infectious a groove today. The shuffling beat and David Byrne’s subdued vocal delivery give this track the kind of stanky funk that makes you lean in and listen closer—perfect for a long car ride.

“Renegade” by Styx

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I’ve been singing “Renegade” by Styx with my whole chest since I was a little kid, and I have no plans of stopping now. The song first appeared on Styx’s eighth studio album, Pieces Of Eight, in 1978, before entering the Top 40 as a single the next year. I’ve never been on the lam, but this song makes me feel like I’m whisking my Honda Civic down the interstate, away from police who are tracking me (a “wanted man,” per the song) down.

Photo by Pete Still/Redferns