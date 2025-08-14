The Meaning Behind “Renegade” by Styx and an Accidental Hype Song

Rock and roll has always had an outlaw vibe. Think of it as the natural state of a music genre born from rebellion. When Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and others grew tired of Nashville’s paint-by-numbers approach to making records, they started a new subgenre of country music by bucking the establishment. Now you’ll notice record labels marketing “outlaw” country with the same carefulness that Nelson, Jennings, along with Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson opposed.

However, Styx singer and guitarist Tommy Shaw was crafting his own outlaw tale in the late 70s. It started quietly, then became powerful enough to awaken a stadium of football fans.

About “Renegade”

Shaw began teasing out the chords and harmony to “Renegade” on an upright piano at his home in Michigan. The early version, according to Shaw, sounded like a dirge. He eventually moved it to the guitar, but said “Renegade” didn’t become a rock song until the rest of the band got a hold of it.

It’s a classic outlaw tale, and the story begins with “the lawman” finally catching a wanted man.

Oh, Mama, I’m in fear for my life

From the long arm of the law.

Lawman has put an end to my running

And I’m so far from my home.

The intro is performed a cappella with an occasional kick drum mimicking a heartbeat. Then it explodes into an undeniable 70s rock jam. Now the outlaw is headed for the gallows. Time’s running out.

The jig is up, the news is out

They finally found me.

The renegade who had it made

Retrieved for a bounty.

Nevermore to go astray,

This’ll be the end today of the wanted man.

Pittsburgh Steelers Accidental Hype Song

Released as a single in 1979, “Renegade” became a fixture on classic rock radio. Decades later, it gained a new audience as the hype song for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2001, when the Steelers moved to Heinz Field, a marketing manager named Mike Marchinksky said the new stadium was equipped with modern technology and new ways to engage with fans. They planned to use video and an advanced sound system, hoping the players would react, too. (Now called Acrisure Stadium, many still refer to the stadium as Heinz Field.)

One day, while driving to the stadium, Marchinksky heard “Renegade”, and it sparked an idea. His mom and wife were both Styx fans, so he was already familiar with the band’s music and thought the song would be perfect for a rock-and-roll-loving city like Pittsburgh.

The production team created a highlight reel with “Renegade” as its soundtrack, and it stirred a reaction both on the field and in the stands.

Comeback Anthem

Fast-forward to a playoff game during the 2002 season, when the Steelers found themselves hopelessly far behind the division rival Cleveland Browns. Cue “Renegade”, and suddenly things began to turn around on the field.

The Steelers completed the comeback, and “Renegade” became a Pittsburgh tradition. Now, between the third and fourth quarters, Shaw’s outlaw song continues to inspire the Steel City.

“Renegade” is ultimately about urgency. And if you’re team is on the verge of losing a playoff game, you understand that a loss means elimination. Like an outlaw facing the hangman.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images