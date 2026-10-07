6 Years Ago Today, We Lost the Songwriter, Producer, and Label Founder Behind Hits for Waylon Jennings, Ricky Skaggs, and Porter Wagoner

On this day (October 7) in 2020, Ray Pennington died in his Hendersonville, Tennessee, home at the age of 86. His unexpected death came after he entered a garage that had caught fire. His legacy spans decades and includes charting singles, legendary production credits, and hit songs recorded by Waylon Jennings, Ricky Skaggs, and other country greats.

Pennington’s career began with the Ohio-based western swing band the Western Rhythm Boys. In the late 1950s, he signed a deal with King Records and released “Three Hearts in a Tangle” under the pseudonym Ray Starr. He disliked the finished product so much that he asked that the single be pulled. Then, he became a producer and A&R man for the label.

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Notably, Pennington produced Hawkshaw Hawkins’ final album Lonesome 7-7203. It was one of the first country albums to feature Black and white musicians. He also produced records for the Stanley Brothers and Reno and Smiley while at King. Additionally, Pennington played drums for Reno and Smiley.

Ray Pennington Goes to Nashville

Ray Pennington moved to Nashville in 1964 and began working as a producer at Pamper Music. His production credits include sessions for Tex Williams and Kenny Price. The Latter cut several of Pennington’s songs, notching hits with “Walking on New Grass” and “Happy Tracks.”

According to Music Row, Pennington moved to RCA Records in 1971. There, he produced sessions for Willie Nelson, Norma Jean, and Billy Walker. He also co-wrote Walker’s hit song “Don’t Stop in My World.”

Several of country music’s biggest stars cut Pennington’s songs. For instance, Waylon Jennings took “I’m a Ramblin’ Man” to No. 1 in 1974. Nine years later, Ricky Skaggs sent “Don’t Cheat in Our Hometown” to the top of the chart. Ferlin Husky, Jean Shepard, Mel Tillis, and Porter Wagoner are among the other stars who cut his songs.

Step One Records

Ray Pennington co-founded Step One Records in 1984. Ray Price was the first artist on the label’s roster. Faron Young, Charlie McCoy, The Kendalls, Cal Smith, Hank Thompson, Kitty Wells, and Gene Watson also inked deals with Pennington’s label.

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Pennington also recorded for Step One as a solo artist and with the Swing Shift Band, which also included Buddy Emmons.

Featured Image by Clayton Call/Redferns