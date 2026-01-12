3 Waylon Jennings Classics That Are Actually Cover Songs

Waylon Jennings was a talented songwriter, penning many of his own hits, including “Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way”, “Good Hearted Woman”, and more. But not all of Jennings’ hit singles were written by him. In fact, some of his most noteworthy songs were first recorded by someone else.

Videos by American Songwriter

These three Waylon Jennings songs were all big hits for him, even though they are actually cover songs.

“I’m A Ramblin’ Man”

Jennings’ “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” came out in 1974 on his The Ramblin’ Man album. One of Jennings’ most noteworthy songs, it is written by Ray Pennington. Pennington also released a version of “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” first, in 1967. It peaked just inside the Top 30.

But when Jennings released “I’m A Ramblin’ Man”, the song became one of his many No. 1 hits. “I’m A Ramblin’ Man” is about a man who is unfaithful to one woman, although he openly admits his infidelity. The song says, “Left a girl in West Virginia / Up there where that green grass grows / Yes I did / Got a girl in Cincinnati / Waitin’ where the Ohio River flows / Oh, girl / I’m a ramblin’ man / Don’t give your heart to a ramblin’ man.”

“Amanda”

Before Jennings had a multi-week, No. 1 hit with “Amanda” in 1979, Don Williams had a top 40 hit with it first. Williams released the song, written by Bob McDill in 1973. Interestingly, Jennings first recorded “Amanda” for The Ramblin’ Man, but did not release it as a single at the time. Five years later, Jennings included the tune on his Greatest Hits record.

“Amanda” says, “I’ve held it all inward, God knows I’ve tried / But it’s an awful awakening in a country boy’s life / To look in the mirror in total surprise / At the hair on my shoulders and the age in my eyes / Amanda, light of my life / Fate should have made you a gentleman’s wife / Amanda, light of my life / Fate should have made you a gentleman’s wife.”

“Are You Ready For The Country”

“Are You Ready For The Country” is the title track of a Jennings album, out in 1976. Written by Neil Young, it was first released as part of Young’s 1972 Harvest record.

The lyrics left much to interpretation. But according to Young, he meant country music, not a physical location.

The song says in part, “They can hate it, they can’t stop it, it’s irrelevant / Been doin’ this since day one, growth and development / Born in the wolves’ den, became one of them / Lived off hand-me-downs, second hand of sin / Are you ready for the country, ready for me? / Get ready for the country, get ready for me / Are you ready for the country, ready for me? / Get ready for the country, ain’t I a sight to see?“

Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images