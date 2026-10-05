60 Years Ago Today, Loretta Lynn Recorded the Frank, Fiery No. 1 Hit That Set the Standard for Her Groundbreaking Career

It’s no secret that Loretta Lynn’s volatile relationship with her alcoholic, often unfaithful husband served as an endless fount of songwriting fodder. However, a different marriage inspired her first number-one country hit, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind”).

Recorded on this day (October 5) in 1966, Lynn wrote “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” from the perspective of a fed-up wife whose husband leaves her alone for hours to go drinking with his friends — only to return home expecting her to be willing and ready for some time in the bedroom.

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Liquor and love, they just don’t mix, Lynn warns in the opening verse. Leave that bottle or me behind / And don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind.

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About Loretta Lynn’s Controversial First No. 1 Hit

Loretta Lynn co-wrote the song with younger sister Peggy Sue Wright. Wright was struggling with that very problem in her first marriage. She approached the country singer with the idea, and Lynn fleshed it out.

“I looked at what she had on paper, and I kind of knew what she was trying to say,” said the three-time Grammy winner, according to Songfacts.

Lynn added, “We can look at each other and know what the other is thinking. Sometimes it’s not good to be like that, but when the song was finished, we both thought it was great.”

Released in late 1966, “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” served as the title track to Lynn’s 1967 album of the same name. Both the song and the album reached the top of the U.S. country charts.

At the time, the song was only the seventh record from a solo female country artist to reach the top spot. It also became the first number-one single written by the woman herself.

It Established a Pattern

“Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind)” marked the first of 16 number-one country singles for Loretta Lynn.

Beyond that, it solidified Lynn’s reputation as an unabashed truth-teller in a male-dominated industry. And despite the raised eyebrows, she would continue that pattern. Future examples included “The Pill” and “One on the Way”.

Writing about the song in the liner notes for her Honky Tonk Girl box set, Lynn insisted she never set out to shake up the status quo. “I was just singing about how I felt about things,” she said.

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Continuing, Lynn added, “Men sometimes forget about a woman, especially if they drink. Sometimes a woman’s gotta say, ‘These boots are made for walkin’/One of these days these boots are gonna walk all over you.’”

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