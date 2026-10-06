7 Years Ago Today, the World Lost “Rock’s First Superstar Drummer,” Whose Innovative Style Influenced John Bonham, Neil Peart, and Countless Others

On this day (October 6) in 2019, Ginger Baker died at a hospital in Caterbury, England, from complications of COPD. He was 80 years old. He rose to prominence in the 1960s and ’70s with a drumming style that blended jazz and African rhythms. He is also credited as one of the musicians who pioneered world music and jazz fusion.

Baker started playing drums in the mid-1950s when he was 15. In the early ’60s, he began taking lessons from Phil Seamen, one of the biggest jazz drummers in England. Before long, he replaced future Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in a band called Blues Incorporated. During his time in the band, he met and played with bassist Jack Bruce. They sounded great together, but had a dicey relationship, to say the least. However, that didn’t stop them from joining the R&B group the Graham Bond Organisation together.

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In 1966, the volatile mixture of Baker and Bruce came together with Eric Clapton to form Cream. They released four albums before breaking up in 1968. A year later, Baker joined Clapton once again. This time, it was as part of the rock supergroup Blind Faith, which also included Ric Grech (Family) and Steve Winwood (Traffic). They released a self-titled album before breaking up.

After Blind Faith split, Baker formed Ginger Baker’s Air Force. The fusion rock group released two albums before disbanding. Later, he opened a studio in Lagos, Nigeria. There, he produced tracks for Paul McCartney and Wings’ Band on the Run album. He also played with Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Ginger Baker Was a Natural

Cream’s debut album, Fresh Cream, features the instrumental track “Toad.” Ginger Baker plays one of rock music’s first drum solos during the song. Notably, his drum kit included two bass drums. At the time, that wasn’t the norm. However, decades later, double bass drumming would become standard for many sub-genres of rock and metal.

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Some of the greatest drummers in rock and roll history cite Baker as a major influence. John Bonham (Led Zeppelin), Stewart Copeland (The Police), Alex Van Halen (Van Halen), Dave Lombardo (Slayer), Neil Peart (Rush), and Peter Criss (Kiss) are among those who followed his lead to rock greatness. However, Baker never thought of himself as a rock drummer. Instead, he saw himself as a jazz player. He was also naturally talented.

According to The Guardian, Baker claimed that he never practiced. “I’d never sat behind a kit before, but I sat down–and I could play!” he recalled. “One of the musicians turned around and said, ‘Bloody hell, we’ve got a drummer.’ And I thought, ‘Bloody hell, I’m a drummer!’”

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