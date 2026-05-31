Remember When Legendary Supergroup Cream Came to an End After Only Two Years Together at Their Farewell Concert in 1968?

Cream was together only for a short while, but they made a huge impact. The supergroup made up of Jack Bruce, Eric Clapton, and Ginger Baker played their farewell concert on November 26, 1968, only two years after they were formed.

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In the months leading up to their final show, Cream went on a 19-city tour in the U.S., per uDiscover Music. Then, for their last-ever show, Cream took the stage at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the second night in a row.

Before they hit the stage, Yes and Taste played opening sets. When it came time for their portion of the show, Cream covered blues songs including Skip James’ “I’m So Glad”, Mississippi Sheiks’ “Sitting On Top Of The World”, and Robert Johnson’s “Cross Roads”.

Of course, Cream played their own music too. Songs such as “White Room” and “Politician” were included in the set. “Toad” was a highlight thanks to Baker’s lengthy drum solo. “Sunshine Of Your Love”, meanwhile, stood out as the track that made the band popular.

The whole thing was captured on film by Tony Palmer, and his coverage was eventually turned into a BBC documentary.

What to Know About Cream

Two years before that farewell show, Bruce, Clapton, and Baker formed their supergroup. That decision came after they had their own personal successes in the music business.

Prior to the formation, Bruce had been in Manfred Mann, Clapton was part of John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, and Baker was in the Graham Bond Organisation.

Per their website, Cream’s combined talents “quickly gained attention for their musicianship, raw energy and improvisational prowess.”

The band’s first album, Fresh Cream, came out in 1966. It featured both blues covers and original material. Two more albums—Disraeli Gears and Wheels Of Fire—followed in 1967 and 1968, respectively.

Throughout their tenure, Cream’s “mix of blues and psychedelic rock was revolutionary.” Additionally, they became “pioneers of incorporating improvisational jams during their live performances.”

Eventually, “a grueling touring schedule without time to focus on writing new material” led to tensions and, ultimately, Cream’s split. Their final album, Goodbye, was released in 1969.

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