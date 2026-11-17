On this day (November 17) in 1956, Marty Robbins launched a seven-week reign at No. 1 on the country charts with “Singing the Blues”. Written by Melvin Endsley, the song gave Robbins his second career chart-topper after “I’ll Go On Alone” (1952). Fifteen more No. 1 hits would follow, including “Just Married” (1958) and “El Paso” (1959).

Marty Robbins Wasn’t the Only Artist to Make This Song a Hit

At the time, Billboard tracked country singles with three separate charts. Marty Robbins released his version of “Singing the Blues” in September 1957. By November 10, it had climbed to the top of the Most Played by Disc Jockeys chart. A week later, on November 17, it reached the top of the Best Sellers in Stores chart, where it stayed for seven consecutive weeks.

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On November 24, it started a six-week run atop the Most Played in Juke Boxes chart, wrapping up the year at No. 1 on both tallies.

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“Singing the Blues” clearly struck a chord with listeners in the 1950s. Country-pop singer Guy Mitchell released his own rendition in October 1956. It spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart from December 1956 to February 1957.

Robbins and English rock-and-roll star Steele released their own versions almost simultaneously. While Steele’s version did not chart in the U.S., it did reach No. 1 in the United Kingdom in January 1957. Ironically, it dethroned Mitchell’s rendition — only to be replaced by it the following week.

In 1983, Gail Davies scored a top 20 hit with her own version of “Singing the Blues”.

About the Song

Singer-songwriter Melvin Endsley wrote “Singing the Blues” in 1954. The following year, he took it to the Grand Ole Opry to pitch it backstage.

Marty Robbins’ success with the song established Endsley as a go-to songwriter in Nashville. He would go on to write more than 400 songs, recorded by Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, Paul McCartney, Stonewall Jackson, and Ricky Skaggs.

Interestingly, Robbins and Mitchell would both score a hit with another Endsley composition, “Knee Deep in the Blues”. In December 1956, Robbins released his version as the lead single from his compilation album Marty’s Greatest Hits. It climbed to No. 3 on the country singles chart.

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Mitchell released his take on “Knee Deep in the Blues” the same day, reaching No. 16 on the U.S. pop chart and No. 3 on the UK singles chart.

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