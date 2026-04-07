On This Day in 1959, Marty Robbins Recorded a Western Ballad that Made Chart History

On this day (April 7) in 1959, Marty Robbins entered Bradley Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, to record “El Paso.” Released as a single from his album Gunfighter Ballads and Trail Songs, it became a major crossover hit. Nearly seven decades later, the ballad remains popular among genre fans.

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Robbins had spent four years establishing himself as a songwriter and recording artist before writing “El Paso.” At the time, he had already topped the country chart five times. His debut single, “I’ll Go on Alone,” was his first No. 1. Later, “Singing the Blues,” “A White Sport Coat,” “The Story of my Life,” and “Just Married” reached the top of the tally. As a result, his label, Columbia Records, was willing to take a chance on “El Paso.”

[RELATED: Behind the Song: Marty Robbins, “El Paso”]

Today, “El Paso” is considered a classic. However, upon release, it wasn’t a surefire hit. In a time when the average single was under three minutes, Robbins’ ballad came in at 4:38. As a result, the label issued two versions of the song on the singles. The first was the full-length cut, and the other was an edited version that omitted a verse and was closer in length to other popular singles. Most listeners and radio DJs preferred the original. As a result, it became a massive hit.

“El Paso” topped the country chart on December 21, 1959. It retained the top spot for seven consecutive weeks. It also topped the Hot 100 on January 4, staying at the top for two weeks. At the time, it was the longest song to ever top the all-genre chart.

Marty Robbins Wrote Sequels to “El Paso”

“El Paso” was more than a massive chart hit for Robbins. It also won the first-ever Grammy for Best Country & Western Recording, according to Songfacts. As a result, Robbins revisited the song and its characters twice.

In 1966, he released “Feleena (From El Paso).” The song told the story of the dark-eyed dancer from the first song. The eight-minute ballad begins with her childhood and includes the events in “El Paso.” The song ends with Feleena using the original protagonist’s gun to end her life. Now, their ghosts roam the city of El Paso.

Ten years later, Robbins released “El Paso City.” The third entry in the series takes place in the present. The song’s protagonist is flying over El Paso, Texas, which reminds him of an old song he heard long ago. He retells the events of “El Paso” and wonders if he could have been the ill-fated cowboy in a past life.

Robbins reportedly planned to record a fourth entry in the series called “The Mystery of Old El Paso.” However, he died before he could finish it.

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