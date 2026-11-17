Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were already megastars in their own right when they tied the knot three decades ago, on October 6, 1996. Since then, they have welcomed three daughters and modeled the example of a fairy-tale marriage in their public appearances and on social media. On this day (November 17) in 2017—more than two decades into their relationship—the star-powered couple released their first-ever collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life.

Fittingly, McGraw and Hill announced the album—Hill’s first of original material in over a decade—on their 21st wedding anniversary. On December 9, 2017, The Rest of Our Life hit No. 1 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, where it stayed for one week.

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Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Shared a Recording Booth for the First Time

The Rest of Our Life wasn’t Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s first musical collaboration — far from it.

Just one year after their wedding, they joined forces for “It’s Your Love”, the lead single from McGraw’s fourth album Everywhere. The track topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for six consecutive weeks.

The multi Grammy-winning couple have since teamed up for multiple singles, including “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” and “Like We Never Loved at All”. However, The Rest of Our Life marked their first full-length album together — as well as their first time to share a recording booth.

“We’re different artists… I think that my stuff’s different and her stuff’s different than it is when we’re working together,” McGraw said in a joint interview with Today. “We sort of look at it as a third act. It’s a whole different sort of music when we record together.”

Making The Rest of Our Life required navigating previously unknown territory, like their conflicting recording styles. While Hill prefers to record live, McGraw considers himself “just sort of a guide for the band.”

“When we were in there together, I had to learn the songs a little bit better because I had to sing live with her,” he told Today.

They Were Speaking to Their Daughters on the Lead Single

In March 2017, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released “Speak to a Girl” as the lead single from Rest of Our Life.

Penned by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson, and Joe Spargur, “Speak to a Girl” reached No. 6 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The couple debuted the song live at the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards ceremony.

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In an interview with Taste of Country, McGraw said “Speak to a Girl” felt personal to him as the father of three daughters and brother to two sisters.

[RELATED: Tim McGraw Reveals Why He Hesitates To Share New Music With Faith Hill and Their Three Daughters]

“The message of the song is just so profound. It just meant a lot to both of us I think about what it said,” he said. “And the day and age that we live in, sometimes in all the noise, how you speak to someone person-to-person and face-to-face gets lost.

“It’s important that we be honest with one another as people,” he added. “I think one of the greatest gifts a father can give his daughter or daughters is a lesson in how he speaks to their mom.”

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