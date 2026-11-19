In 2000, Phil Vassar released “Just Another Day In Paradise”. The song, which Vassar wrote with Craig Wiseman, is on Vassar’s self-titled freshman record.

“Just Another Day In Paradise” is Vassar’s second single, and first No. 1 hit. The chorus says, “Well, it’s ok, it’s so nice / It’s just another day in paradise / Well, there’s no place that / I’d rather be / Well, it’s two hearts / And one dream / I wouldn’t trade it for anything / And I ask the Lord every night / For just another day in paradise.”

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While it might seem that the uplifting tune was inspired by everything going well for Vassar and Wiseman, the truth is both songwriters were having a terrible day when they wrote this song.

“It was a funny day,” Vassar tells Taste of Country. “He was running late. The funny thing is, somebody was at my front door early in the morning, and there was almost a foot of water in my kitchen. My washing machine had flooded … I’m just trying to get to this writing appointment.”

Meanwhile, Wiseman almost didn’t make it to write with Vassar because he was having car trouble. So it’s ironic but true that the end result became “Just Another Day In Paradise”.

“We just kind of took a deep breath and said, ‘Eh, just another day in paradise.’ Let’s write that,” Vassar remembers. “Boom!”

What Phil Vassar Says About “Just Another Day In Paradise”

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The verses of “Just Another Day In Paradise” talk about kids screaming, overdue bills, Domino’s pizza after missing a dinner reservation, and other relatable life moments. Turns out, the lyrics were also an accurate depiction of Vassar’s life at the time.

“It was definitely a snapshot into my life at that moment,” Vassar tells Songfacts. “It’s funny, the cool thing about it is that people are always like, ‘You know what, man, you took a picture of my life.’ And I think whenever you write a song like that, that sort of relates to yourself and everybody else, you’ve really got a magical song. And I think that’s what happened, that moment in time was captured.”

Vassar wrote songs for himself, but he also wrote songs for other artists. His numerous credits as a songwriter include “For A Little While” and “My Next Thirty Years” by Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina’s “I’m Alright” and “Bye Bye”, and Alan Jackson’s “Right On The Money”, among others.

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