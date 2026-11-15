Aerosmith and Run-DMC Bring Down the House With “Walk This Way” Reunion to Close 2026 Rock Hall Ceremony

Now that’s how you close out a show! Aerosmith and Run-DMC were the final acts to take the stage during the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and they did so in epic fashion.

After an introduction from Public Enemy’s Chuck D, the two previously inducted groups teamed up to perform “Walk This Way,” their 1986 hit, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

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Aerosmith’s original drummer, Joey Kramer, was not on hand for the occasion. Red Hot Chili Pepper’s Chad Smith filled in for him.

Producer Rick Rubin was responsible for bringing the collab to life. As such, it made sense that the bands performed it on the night he was inducted into the Hall.

It was a meaningful performance to Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler too. His band retired from touring 2023 after Tyler fractured his larynx the year prior.

Aerosmith returned to the stage in October, putting on three concerts in Los Angeles. During one of those shows, Run-DMC came out to perform “Walk This Way” with the group.

“We broke through the wall together and showed the world what they was missing,” Tyler told the crowd at the time, per Parade.

What to Know About the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Rubin, who was inducted by Neil Young, wasn’t the night’s only honoree. Phil Collins was inducted into the Hall by Travis Barker. Additionally, Cynthia Erivo performed “In the Air Tonight” in his honor.

Chris Rock got to induct Wu Tang Clan into the Hall, who performed a medley of their biggest hits to mark the special night.

Additionally, Megan Thee Stallion inducted Queen Latifah. The groundbreaking female rapper performed a medley of songs alongside MC Lyte, a fellow honoree.

No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal did the induction honors for Billy Idol. The ’80s legend performed “Eyes Without a Face” with Stefani. Idol also played “White Wedding” with his longtime guitarist, Steve Stevens.

Later, Oprah Winfrey inducted Luther Vandross into the Hall, and Usher performed a medley of his hits in honor of the singer.

Jack Black got to induct Iron Maiden, and a star-studded super group played “The Trooper” in honor of the band.

Oasis was inducted by Bob Odenkirk, and was further recognized when Stephen Wilson Jr. performed an acoustic version of “Wonderwall.”

Other honorees included Joy Division and New Order, Sade, Gram Parsons, Fela Kútì, Celia Cruz, Jimmy Miller, Linda Creed, Ed Sullivan, and Arif Mardin.

While the show did not stream live this year, an edited version of the ceremony will air on Dec. 8 on ABC.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images