Is This Goodbye? Watch the Final Moments of What Could Be Aerosmith’s Last-Ever Concert

For fans of Aerosmith, they expected the end of the band to come on stage during their Peace Out: The Farewell Tour in 2023. And the tour was even promoted as the perfect opportunity to celebrate the iconic band. Sadly, the celebration was cut short when Steven Tyler suffered a larynx injury that ultimately ended the tour. With fans wondering if the end had finally come for Aerosmith, the group offered one last concert that embodied a legacy decades in the making. But is it really the end?

Throughout Night 2 of the Aerosmith & Friends: California Dream On concert, the band welcomed acts like Grace Potter, Heart, the Black Crowes, Guns N’ Roses, and more to the Hollywood Bowl. The concert also featured a plethora of iconic tracks that included “Livin’ on the Edge,” “Nightrain,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” “Barracuda,” and more. But when nearing the end of the night, Tyler returned to center stage to kick off the final act of the show. And in true Aerosmith fashion, the night sky sparkled with hundreds of fireworks and “toys, toys, toys…”

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This is how the final moments unfolded of what may or may not have been Aerosmith's last concert pic.twitter.com/qdCnr4sO5O — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) November 4, 2026

Entertaining the crowd with “Toys in the Attic,” “Dream On,” and “The Train Kept A-Rollin’,” the concert was a proper farewell to Aerosmith. But was it really the end? With the shows at the Hollywood Bowl a massive success, some wondered if the band would continue. If that wasn’t enough, Tyler’s voice appeared to be in prime condition. Even one fan wrote, “Greatness never fades. I have listened to them my whole life and have LPs, Cassettes, and CDs of their music. Unbelievable.”

[RELATED: Guns N’ Roses and Johnny Depp Deliver Huge Surprises During Aerosmith Hollywood Bowl Concert]

“Cockroaches, Aerosmith, and Bill Burr”

Not knowing if this was the end of Aerosmith, comedian Bill Burr commented on how it was the final two shows. Well, that was a shock to Tyler, who made his thoughts clear during Sunday’s set. “So Bill Burr said these are our final shows, huh? Doesn’t he know that you can’t get rid of Aerosmith?”

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Declaring that it was nearly impossible to get rid of Aerosmith, Tyler insisted that the band would be performing at the end of the world. “In fact, at the end of the f**king world, there will only be cockroaches, Aerosmith, and, I guess, Bill Burr.”

While the future of Aerosmith remained uncertain, Tyler made one thing clear – he wasn’t ready to call it quits. And after a night filled with classic hits, fireworks, and a few surprises, fans were more than willing to believe him.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)