After 12 Years, This Country Music Hitmaker Is Taking His First Break From Music—and for Good Reason

Russell Dickerson is about to take a much needed break.

While co-hosting Country Countdown USA, the singer revealed that he’s planning to take some time off for the first time in more than a decade. The decision comes as he and his wife, Kailey Dickerson, prepare to welcome their third child.

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“I’ve never taken a break in 12 years. But now, having this baby, we’re going to take some time off, until maybe around May,” Russell said. “We’re gonna shut it down. I’m gonna have a record done before the end of the year, so we can have family time.”

The Dickersons are already parents to sons Remington, 5, and Radford, 2, both of whom are getting ready for their new sibling.

“They know she’s gonna have a baby, but they don’t know what it means. Rad has a doll where he can pretend he’s holding the baby, but he wonders why we can’t have the baby now. [He asks], ‘Why do we have to wait?’” Russell revealed. “As much as they can, they know what’s coming, but I think it’s gonna rock their world.”

Russell Dickerson Opens Up About His Growing Family

The couple has no plans to stop growing their family, with Russell explaining, “Four seems feasible, and if we had a whoopsie daisy five…”

“I’ve never met anyone who says they wish they had less kids. They always want more. I believe that,” he said. “I see us all gathered around the kitchen table when they have spouses.”

While Russell’s interview took place before he and his wife posted a gender reveal, they have since done just that.

In an Instagram post, the couple held hands as they walked into a room to find it decorated with girls clothing and pink balloons.

“Are you sure?” a stunned Kailey asked in the clip upon learning she’d be welcoming a little girl into the world. “It’s a girl! No way. No freaking way. What do we do with one of those?”

“I don’t know,” Russell answered. “I’m shooketh. Everybody be cool. Everything’s fine. People have been raising girls for millenia.”

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