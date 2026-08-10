“Fell Hard for Mansfield Last Night”: Country Singer Recovers After Nasty Onstage Tumble

Country singer Russell Dickerson had quite the fall while performing at Mansfield Speedway on Saturday. Just watch this video that the “Happen To Me” singer posted on Instagram.

While singing his popular song “She Likes It”, Dickerson took a tumble off one of the platforms in front of the stage. Something must not have been screwed in quite right, because it didn’t take much to send the country singer straight to the ground.

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However, while most performers might be a little ticked off, Dickerson recovered miraculously, regained his footing, and laughed off the incident. Business went on as usual, even from the ground level.

What’s more, Dickerson wasted no time turning the situation into a comedic moment on Instagram. In the post that he shared above, the country star edited a clip of the video of him falling to the song “Falling For You” by Colbie Calliat. Honestly, I couldn’t have picked a better soundtrack for the moment myself. In addition, Dickerson captioned the video, “Fell hard for Mansfield last night,” which is just hilarious.

Fans in the comments can’t seem to get enough of the clever spin on the situation, and honestly, neither can we.

Russell Dickerson Releases “Boots (Ft. Fetty Wap)”

Honestly, it seems like Dickerson is having the time of his life. For starters. he’s currently on his RUSSELLMANIA Tour, which has upcoming dates at venues in Missouri, Massachusetts, New York, and more.

What’s more, his Nashville tour stop coincided with the release of his latest single, “Boots (ft. Fetty Wap)”. The unexpected collaboration came about when Dickerson’s wife, Kailey, posted a video of him singing Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” after the rapper was released from prison.

“We had no connection or contact at all,” Dickerson shared, per Yahoo! Entertainment. “When he got out, I was like, ‘We need a song with Fetty Wap.’ I just put that out there, sent it to my managers, and they were like, ‘LOL, really?’ and I was like, ‘Uh, yes, I’m serious.’ So I think that was the beginning of the manifestation of it.”

He continued, “If I’m ever feeling down in any way, I’m just like, ‘You know what? God is good. Also, you have a song with Fetty Wap. How could you be sad right now?’”

Photo by: Joshua Applegate/Getty Images