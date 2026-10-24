Bernie Taupin Explains Why He and Elton John Aren’t Cashing in on Their Music Catalog

In recent years, it has become increasingly popular for singers to sell their music catalog. Looking over the last few years, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, KISS, and even Queen sold their extensive catalogs. While each singer walked away with hundreds of millions of dollars, Bernie Taupin had an entirely different opinion when it came to the legendary career he built with Elton John at his side. And according to Taupin, there was little reason to put the music up for sale.

Speaking with Billboard, Taupin was asked about any future plans of selling his music alongside John. Having collaborated since the late 1960s, the two created hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Your Song.” Knowing the impact those songs had on fans and the industry, Taupin loved the idea of keeping them in-house. “I don’t think there’s anything right now that could make me say yes.”

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While once claiming he didn’t need the money, Taupin tried a different approach after getting reprimanded. “I got in trouble the other day for saying I don’t need the money — which doesn’t mean that I’ve got a lot of money, it just means I live very frugally. So, what am I going to do with it?”

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Those original statements happened back in July when Rolling Stone asked the same question about their music catalog. At the time, Taupin insisted, “Nothing right now. Not really interested. No point. Why would I?” He continued, “We don’t need the money. We both have offspring, and why don’t we leave it up to them?”

With Taupin loving the idea of leaving the music to the ones he loved, he understood that it sounded cliché. “I mean, it’s clichéd, but it is a bit like selling your children, isn’t it?”

It might come as a shock to some, as Springsteen alone was paid over $500 million for his music, but Taupin wasn’t hurting. According to reports, the songwriter was worth an impressive $200 million.

Although Taupin claimed that he lived a frugal life, with a net worth of over $200 million, it seemed that potential buyers would have to persuade the songwriter with more than money if they wanted a piece of history.

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images)