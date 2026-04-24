3 Songs With Bernie Taupin Lyrics That All Songwriters Should Take Notes On

Bernie Taupin, Elton John’s musical other half, is easily one of the greatest lyricists of our time. Here are some of his best lyrics, some from his work with Elton, others not.

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“Your Song” by Elton John

“Your Song” is easily one of the most referenced songs from Elton John‘s catalog. But Bernie Taupin, who wrote “Your Song” at 17, finds the lyrical content of this one to be quite naive.

In the first verse, Elton sings: “If I was a sculptor, ha / But then again, no / Or a man who makes potions in a traveling show / I know it’s not much, but it’s the best I can do / My gift is my song, and this one’s for you.”

“It’s like the perennial ballad ‘Your Song,’ which has got to be one of the most naive and childish lyrics in the entire repertoire of music,” Taupin said in an old interview. “But I think the reason it still stands up is because it was real at the time.

“How You Gonna See Me Now” by Alice Cooper

During his split from Elton John in the late 70s, Bernie Taupin worked on music with Alice Cooper. One result of this was “How You Gonna See Me Now”, which appears on Cooper’s album, From The Inside.

In the song, she sings: “Listen darlin’ now I’m heading for the west / Straightened out my head / But my old heart is still a mess / Yes I’m worried honey / Guess that’s natural though / It’s like I’m waiting for a welcome sign / Like a hobo in the snow.”

Taupin always has such a witty way of saying things. You definitely hear this in lines like “I’m waiting for a welcome sign / Like a hobo in the snow.”

“I’m Still Standing” by Elton John

Although not nearly as referenced as hits like “Tiny Dancer”, “I’m Still Standing” is easily one of John’s best pieces. It sings of redemption, moving on, and letting go.

The second verse sings, “Once I never could have hoped to win / You’re starting down the road leaving me again / The threats you made were meant to cut me down / And if our love was just a circus, you’d be a clown by now.”

As Taupin later revealed, the song was actually inspired by an old girlfriend of his.

“I think people see it [I’m Still Standing] as an anthem based on Elton’s strong sense of survival in the face of adversity. Which, believe me, is perfectly fine by me” Taupin shared. “In fact, it’s probably infinitely more interesting, perhaps, than what it was initially written about,” he admitted. “Which, if my memory serves me correctly, it was a sort of kiss off to an old girlfriend. You know the sort of thing, ‘Don’t you worry about me, I’ll be perfectly fine.’”

Photo by: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles