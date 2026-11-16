November 2026 Digital Cover Story: Bewitched, Bewildered, and Beloved—Kings of Leon Get Rootsy and Real on Revelatory New Album, ‘O My Beloved’

One listen to Kings of Leon’s wonderful new album O My Beloved, and you’ll immediately recognize the change in approach. More than a quarter-century and 10 albums into their career, they’ve set aside their usual brand of frenetic rock for acoustic instruments, rich melodies, and introspective, insightful lyrics.

What prompted this transformation? Perhaps a deep conversation within the band, made up of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill and cousin Matthew, about priorities? Nope. It was, as Caleb told American Songwriter, an impromptu game of tag.

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Attempting to impress his wife and kids with his agility during this competition, Caleb unsuccessfully tried to vault over a couch. He severely injured his heel in the spill, causing the band to cancel an upcoming tour.

“In the days that followed, I was pretty disappointed that I had done it,” Caleb remembers. “We’d been in the studio working on new music. I felt like I was letting everyone down. After a few days, I grabbed the guitar, and I started playing what became ‘My Whole World.’ And it was emotional because I had been working on all this new music, and instantly none of that music mattered to me. I realized in that moment that the album that we were making and the songs that I was writing needed to be from this real, honest, and personal place.”

With “My Whole World” as the template, Caleb began writing songs that touched on family, love, gratitude, and grief, the natural touchstones of a life well lived and deeply felt.

“Once I started writing post-injury, I went from feeling sorry for myself to feeling very appreciative that I was home when it happened and that I was surrounded by my family,” he explains. “I really started to take stock of life and everything that had led us to the place where we were. When we moved to Nashville, my goal was to be a songwriter in Music City. And we ended up veering off that course and becoming the band. But in that moment, I felt it all kind of come back to me. I felt like a songwriter, and I felt like I was writing from a place that wasn’t contrived. It wasn’t something that I was intending to do. It all just started spilling out of me. I know it wouldn’t have happened without that injury.”

[RELATED: Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill Reveals How a Series of Family Tragedies Led to an Album Unlike Anything They’ve Ever Made (Exclusive)]

That was all well and good as a writing exercise. But how would the band feel about this sudden change in artistic direction?

“I was a little hesitant to present it at first because we had been working on new music that was exciting,” he admits. “I thought that maybe these new songs were too personal. But everyone instantly got really excited about the potential of a fresh start, something new and something that we hadn’t worked on before. We decided to follow through with that. Everyone put down their electric guitars and started picking up more organic instruments.

“We decided we were just going to make the album in our little studio. We just felt like, let’s do this right now while we’re inspired and it’s fresh. It was inspiring. Even though it was our 10th album, it felt like our first, because it was the first time we had done any of this. There was a real freshness to it, even though there’s some maturity to the songs. People wouldn’t believe it if you were 20 years old and writing all of this, and you wouldn’t be capable of writing it anyway.”

The open spaces within the arrangements of the songs on O My Beloved allow each instrumentalist to shine. Caleb explains how listening to a satellite station devoted to classic soft rock helped inspire this approach.

“With the music of that time, your song had to be a great song, and you knew that,” he says. “It didn’t matter who the artist was; there was such attention to detail on how the acoustic should sound and why that snare drum is so pillowy and all these things. It just started to feed into the idea of the sound that we were trying to create. And that, in a way, gave us the confidence to say, ‘We can produce this ourselves.’ We all had the same vision at the same time. Why bring someone else in here who, best-case scenario, goes along with us—worst-case scenario tries to change the thing that we’re all feeling right now?”

Kings of Leon (photo by Josh Goleman)

The beauty of the melodies also gave Caleb the chance to flex his muscles as a singer, whether on open-hearted love songs like “Blue Jeans and Diamonds” and “Forever Endeavor” or on the stunning weeper “Pretty Thing.” He cherished the opportunity.

“Early on in our career, I tried to hide my vocal ability, and I wanted to be grungy and loud and almost off-putting,” he says with a laugh. “We had signed a record deal, and the record label made the mistake of saying we were good-looking. And we tried to do anything to not be good-looking. We all grew our hair, grew beards, and played as fast and out-of-control-sounding as possible.

“But the melody is what inspired a lot of these songs. We grew up in a church household, our father being a preacher. Our mom and grandma were always walking around singing gospel songs. There was always music in our life. And I felt like there was a familiarity to the melodies that I was singing, maybe something from childhood. I feel like some of those melodies, if you take all the music away and just sing or hum along, they could be a nursery rhyme, a gospel song, bluegrass, a lot of different things.”

How the ideals of youth clash with the realities of adulthood is a theme that keeps popping up on the record. On “Cold Blue Dawn,” the lyrics speak of the Followills’ younger days in Memphis, spending time at Graceland as a way of contrasting with where they’ve landed in life.

“I talk about those early days and the façade of what the rock ‘n’ roll dream is,” Caleb says. “You think it’s going to be long nights and long cars and lonely bliss and that stuff. I pull the curtain back, because that only lasts for a second. No matter if you’re a rock star, an athlete, a politician, whatever it is, there are going to be real-life things that happen to you. We’re inspired by those moments. We don’t try to hide them and pretend that we’re something that we’re not. We’re all guys who are fortunate to be a band, but we all have families and problems. It is what it is, but we’re still here and being able to do what we love.”

O My Beloved ends with “Get You Down,” a song Kings of Leon first tried to track well before the writing of this record. It didn’t fit on previous albums, but its message, including the touching phrase I’m only a world away, hit home in this context.

“I feel like I really struggled addressing the grief that I felt when my mom passed away,” Caleb explains. “I buried it down, and we all buried it down. And we made another record, and we went on the road. We thought that we were going to be able to go on with our lives and never really address it. When I started writing that song, it was the dead of winter, and I was out looking at my garden. Everything was withering away, and it felt kind of bleak.

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“I started to think about the grief. I guess it gave me a little bit of relief to think that the ones that we love, the ones that we’ve lost, they’re only a world away. Don’t let it get you down. They know grief. They experienced it in their life. And now we experience it in ours. I thought it was a nice way to say something like, ‘There’s no other like your mother.’ When I was writing it, I was feeling it.”

If the response to lead single “My Whole World” is any indication, the band’s longtime fans are more than ready to accept this stylistic detour. After all, many of those fans are experiencing the same generational milestones detailed in the songs. With O My Beloved, Kings of Leon are meeting them right where they are.

[RELATED: Kings of Leon Return to Their Roots With Intimate Nashville Show Featuring Zach Bryan]

“When I’m writing a song, I try to be as honest as I can and incorporate as much truth about my own experience in that song,” Caleb summarizes. “And I also try to incorporate my brothers’ truth and my cousin’s truth and my wife’s truth. All the people that are in my circle, I try to speak to them and for them. When you’re doing that, then there’s somebody else’s brother or someone else’s wife who’ll relate.

“When you hear someone say something or you watch a film, or you read a book, and you go, ‘Dang, man, someone said it. Someone said exactly what I’m feeling.’ I hope there are moments like that throughout the album where people might say, ‘Oh man, it really scratched that itch I’ve been trying to scratch.’”

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Kings of Leon have announced a new North American tour, set to kick off May 8 in Bristow, Virginia, and hit 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets on sale HERE. See dates below:



Kings of Leon – 2027 North American Tour Dates:

May 8 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live^

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^

May 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center^

May 15 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

May 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater^

May 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

May 25 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^

May 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at SPAC^

May 29 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater^

May 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

June 2 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

June 5 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater^

June 6 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^

September 11 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 14 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

September 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

September 17 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre*

September 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

September 20 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

September 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

September 28 – Fort Worth, TX – Ariat Arena*

September 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^

October 1 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^

October 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

October 6 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater^

October 8 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater^

October 12 – Cincinnati, OH – The Farmer Music Center*

October 14 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

October 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

^ With support from Band of Horses

* With support from Dexter and The Moonrocks



Cover photo by David OD