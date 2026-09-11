Kings of Leon Return to Their Roots With Intimate Nashville Show Featuring Zach Bryan

Marking their first album in nearly two years, Kings of Leon prepare for the release of O My Beloved. Expected to hit streaming platforms on November 6, the group has spent the last several months promoting the new album. And on Thursday, Kings of Leon returned to Nashville for a special show. Although more than capable of selling out venues and arenas, the band loved the intimate setting at The Basement East. Aside from treating fans to their newest single, “My Whole World,” the night included a special collaboration with Zach Bryan.

Again, a concert featuring Kings of Leon and Bryan could easily pack Nissan Stadium. But instead of thousands of fans, the Basement East could only fit a little less than 600. Still, with the venue barely able to fit fans, the band kicked off a setlist that included 24 songs. And wanting to gift the crowd a little taste of O My Beloved, lead singer Caleb Followill jumped into “My Whole World.”

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While fans in attendance soaked in the special performance, those at home could do nothing more than wait until November. And for one fan, they wondered if they could even wait. “I need this album so bad. It’s going to heal my weary soul.”

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Kings Of Leon Cover “Bowery” With Zach Bryan

The night didn’t just stop with “My Whole World.” With it being the home of country music, it would be almost criminal to come to Nashville and not invite a country singer to the party. Thankfully, Kings of Leon didn’t make that mistake, welcoming Bryan to the stage for a collaboration on his hit song “Bowery.”

With the special performance shared online, fans couldn’t help but feel jealous for those at the show. And even though they were able to watch the video, one person wondered, “Why don’t I live in Nashville?”

A good question for any country music fan, the wait for O My Beloved was nearly over. Thrilled to share the project with fans, Followill promised it was a love letter to friends, family, and the crowd. “We have already surpassed anything we ever imagined we could do, and we’ve built something that is so special. I thought, wouldn’t it be beautiful to make an album that is looking back on all of the things that we’ve done and appreciating how we got here.”

For Kings of Leon, O My Beloved wasn’t just another album to add to their catalog. It was a chance to look back at everything that carried them from small stages to packed arenas. And what better way than on one of those small stages?

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)