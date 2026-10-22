Born 36 Years Ago Today in the Bayou State, the Country Hitmaker Who Scored His First No. 1 With a Song Written for His High School Sweetheart

On this day (October 22) in 1990, Dylan Scott was born in Bastrop, Louisiana. He moved to Nashville at 19 and scored a record deal a few years later. He has since released three studio albums and notched 8 top 10 hits on the Country Airplay chart. Half of those went all the way to the top.

Scott grew up surrounded by music. His dad was a musician before, but quit when he was born to spend more time at home. In an interview with The Tennessee Life, he revealed that he began singing with his father when he was a toddler. “I have a video of me singing on my dad’s lap at two years old while he played guitar,” he said. “I was singing ‘I Like My Women on the Trashy Side’ and ‘Chattahoochee.’”

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He showed passion for music growing up, but was hesitant to pursue a career in the industry. Then, his dad gave him a subtle push toward Music City. “I worked in paper mills. They had me on a jackhammer busting concrete,” he recalled. “My dad worked for the company, so I think it was one of them deals where my dad’s like, ‘Put him to work so he’ll quit and go to Nashville and do something with his life.’”

It worked. He moved to Nashville in 2009, when he was 19. Five years later, he released his debut EP, Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy, on the independent Sidewalk Records. Its title track reached No. 54 on the Country Airplay chart. Two years later, he inked a deal with Curb Records and released his self-titled debut album. The LP’s second single, “My Girl,” became his first chart-topper.

Dylan Scott Married the Woman Who Inspired His First No. 1

Dylan Scott met Blair Robinson in middle school. They started talking in high school and started dating their sophomore year. When he moved to Nashville, she stayed in Louisiana but they stayed together.

“We were doing long distance. She was living in Louisiana, and I was in Tennessee. I was going to visit her, and we were riding around, and an Eminem song came on the radio,” he recalled. “The song was ‘Lose Yourself,’ and she kind of lost herself. She started rapping and dancing in the passenger seat. And I’m driving–trying to drive. Here I was, this 21-year-old kid with my girlfriend just rapping and dancing.”

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The moment stuck with him. So, when he went back to Music City, he reached out to Josh Kerr and they wrote “My Girl” together.

“Everything’s really personal about the song. It’s mine and my wife’s life, basically. It’s a real special song,” he said.

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