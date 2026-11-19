On this day (November 18) in 1962, Kirk Hammett was born in San Francisco, California. After learning to play the guitar in the late 1970s, he co-founded the highly influential thrash metal band Exodus. A few years later, he replaced Dave Mustaine, who later founded Megadeth, as Metallica’s lead guitarist. He has been with the band for more than 40 years.

Hammett found his passion for music while digging through his older brother’s large record collection. Acts like UFO, Led Zeppelin, and Jimi Hendrix made a major impression on him. Soon, he began selling his horror movie memorabilia to buy records. Before long, he began playing guitar.

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In 1979, Hammett entered the burgeoning Bay Area thrash metal scene. He formed Exodus with Tim Agnello (guitar), Tom Hunting (drums), Keith Stewart (vocals), and Carlton Melson (bass). Like other early thrash bands, they were heavily influenced by bands from the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, including Venom, Diamond Head, Saxon, and Angel Witch.

He was already had impressive chops when he began taking lessons from guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani. “We knew each other way back when,” he recalled. “He gave lessons out of a small music store in Berkeley, California. All of my friends were taking lessons from him and they were becoming incredible guitar players literally overnight,” he said. “So, I found him and said, ‘Hey, I want to become an incredible guitar player overnight, too. And so, I took lessons form him for a about a year or so.”

Kirk Hammett Joins Metallica

In 1983, Metallica, another Bay Area thrash metal band, was in New York to record their debut album Kill ‘Em All. Before they went into the studio, though, they planned to replace their original lead guitarist, Dave Mustaine. His drinking, substance abuse, and bad attitude put him at odds with the band. The contacted Kirk Hammett and arranged for him to fly to the East Coast to audition for the spot.

According to AllMusic, they ran through the song “Seek and Destroy” once before the band knew they’d found the right guy. Bassist Cliff Burton compared his playing to that of Ritchie Blackmore (Deep Purple, Rainbow) and Michael Schenker (UFO, Scorpions). He quickly learned the songs for the album and built on Mustaine’s solos before it was time to take the material to the studio.

He and Burton had a profound impact on the band’s style moving forward. Hammett injected more of his style into the riffs and lead guitar parts on subsequent songs. At the same time, Burton brought classical training and a deep knowledge of music theory to the table.

After Burton died in 1986, Jason Newsted (Flotsam & Jetsam) joined the lineup. Their sound continued to evolve, and they eventually became one of the most successful bands in the world, selling millions of records and filling stadiums around the globe.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1983, Metallica Released the Album That Changed American Heavy Metal Forever]

Hammett published his first book, Too Much Horror Business, in 2012. It features more than 300 photos of his vast horror memorabilia collection. Ten years later, he released his first solo project, an instrumental album titled Portals.

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