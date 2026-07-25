On This Day in 1983, Metallica Released the Album That Changed American Heavy Metal Forever

On this day (July 15), Metallica released their debut album Kill ‘Em All on Megaforce Records. The album’s eight tracks presented a raw combination of heavy metal and punk rock that became the foundation of thrash metal. It has influenced countless musicians, including the band’s peers, for decades. It has since been certified 4x Platinum and hailed as one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

Kill ‘Em All wasn’t the first thrash metal album ever released. Most point to the British band Venom’s Welcome to Hell as the inception of the genre. It was, however, the first thrash album released by an American band. As a result, the guys in the other three bands that make up thrash metal’s “Big Four”–Anthrax, Slayer, and Megadeth– took some inspiration from it before releasing their debuts. Well, two of the other three bands. The Megadeth camp probably wasn’t listening to Metallica’s debut.

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Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine was a member of Metallica until roughly a month before they recorded their debut. He co-wrote four of the songs on the LP. However, his drinking, drug use, and aggressive behavior led James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich to give him the boot. They replaced him with former Exodus guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Metallica Broke the Heavy Metal Mold

When Metallica released Kill ‘Em All, what would later become thrash metal was in its infancy. A few bands in California were hammering out the new sound. However, most metalheads hadn’t heard anything like it, especially from an American band.

At the time, glam metal was at its peak. The bands’ flashy fashion and songs about partying and girls wore thin with many metal fans. Then, Metallica arose, dressed like regular guys in jeans and T-shirts. Moreover, their lyrical themes were more engaging. The album contained songs about war, death, and the devil alongside songs about being a touring musician and the nonconformist community that grew up around heavy metal. In short, they were more relatable on nearly every level.

Thrash metal emerged as a kind of working-class metal. More than 40 years later, it remains one of the most popular metal subgenres. Its relatability is as responsible for its widespread and enduring popularity among generations of fans.

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