Born 67 Years Ago Today in Kentucky, the Son of a Bluegrass Star Who Became a Go-To Bassist for Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and Reba McEntire

On this day (November 11) in 1959, Jimmie Lee Sloas was born into a musical family in Ashland, Kentucky. His father, Dave, was a member of popular bluegrass group The Sloas Brothers, and his older brother, David, played lead guitar for Tammy Wynette from the early 1980s until her death in April 1998.

However, Jimmie Lee Sloas has forged his own musical path as a session bassist and producer, in addition to logging more than 50 songwriting credits, including tracks cut by Reba McEntire and Andy Williams.

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Far from pigeonholing himself into a single genre, Sloas has played rock, contemporary Christian, and thrash metal music. His session discography includes Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, LeAnne Rimes, Kellie Pickler, Reba, Blake Shelton, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Lee Ann Womack, Martina McBride, Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Trace Adkins, Joey + Rory, Alice Cooper, Luke Bryan, John Rich, Ronnie Dunn, Sara Evans, Alan Jackson, and Kelly Clarkson.

Today, we’re exploring the career of Jimmie Lee Sloas in honor of his 67th birthday.

Music Is In Jimmie Lee Sloas’ DNA

If Jimmie Lee Sloas ever considered a non-musical path, it likely wasn’t for long.

In addition to his work with The Sloas Brothers, father Dave is also a celebrated songwriter whose credits include tracks recorded by Ricky Skaggs, Keith Whitley, and others. His mother Martha was also a country singer, and older brother David began touring with country singer-songwriter Aaron Tippin after Tammy Wynette’s death.

As for Jimmie, he taught himself to play bass and landed his first paying gig at age 5, charging 25 cents. He moved to Nashville at just 17 after his brother found him a gig playing bass for country singer Margo Smith.

He Got His Start in Christian Bands

The nephew of Baptist preachers, Jimmie Lee Sloas initially had plans to attend Bible college. Instead, at age 21, he found himself playing with The Imperials, a Christian pop band he’d grown up idolizing.

In 1982, Sloas founded the rock band RPM with singer-songwriter Robert White Johnson, who co-wrote Celine Dion’s 1990 hit “Where Does My Heart Beat Now”. The group released two albums before disbanding, and Sloas returned to The Imperials.

In 1996, Sloas co-founded the Nashville Christan rock outfit Dogs of Peace with former Whiteheart guitarist Gordon Kennedy.

He also recorded with the heavy metal band Megadeth on their 2004 album The System Has Failed.

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Additionally, Jimmie Lee Sloas has received multiple nods for Top Bass Player of the Year from the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards.

Featured image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM