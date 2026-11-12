Born 76 Years Ago Today in Arkansas, the Grammy-Nominated Country and Gospel Star Who Sang Her Way to No. 1 Wishing She Were a Teddy Bear

On this day (November 12) in 1950, Barbara Fairchild was born in the tiny town of Knobel, Arkansas. Just two decades later, she landed on country music’s radar when her 1972 single “Teddy Bear Song” — about a heartbroken woman who wishes she could swap her messy human existence for the simplicity of a department-store teddy bear — rose to the top of the U.S. country singles chart.

Exploring adult heartbreak through the lens of childhood themes became a recurring topic in Fairchild’s music, resurfacing in her 1973 single “Kid Stuff”, which reached No. 2 on the country single chart. Later in her career, she pivoted to gospel music, becoming a member of the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2009.

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These days, Fairchild lives in Branson, Missouri, with her husband, singer-songwriter Roy Morris. The two still frequently perform together.

Today, we’re exploring the life and career of Barbara Fairchild in honor of her 76th birthday.

Barbara Fairchild Made Her Musical Debut as a Teenager

Barbara Fairchild was born to perform. Making her debut at age 5 in a school talent show, she moved to St. Louis, Missouri, with her family at age 13.

Two years later, the 15-year-old cut her first single, “Brand New Bed of Roses”. She also regularly performed on a local TV show.

Fairchild moved to Nashville following her high school graduation, first signing a songwriting contract with MCA Records before landing a record deal with Columbia Nashville. She released her debut album, Someone Special, in 1970.

Finding Chart Success

Barbara Fairchild notched four Top 40 hits between 1970 and 1972, including “A Girl Who’ll Satisfy Her Man”, “Love’s Old Song” and “Thanks for the Mem’ries”.

Her breakthrough moment came in 1973 with “Teddy Bear Song”, co-written by Don Earl and Nick Nixon. The chipper-sounding tune spent two weeks at No. 1 and crossed over to the U.S. pop chart, peaking at No. 32.

I wish I had a wooden heart and a sawdust smile / Then your memory wouldn’t come around hurting all the time / I’d have a sewed on smile and a pretty twinkle in my eye / And I never would have ever had to learn how to cry.

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“Teddy Bear Song” earned Fairchild a Grammy nod for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Female in 1974.

She followed up with the No. 2 single “Kid Stuff”, continuing to enjoy chart success through the 1970s with songs like “Cheatin’ Is.”

Where is She Now?

As the 1980s dawned, Barbara Fairchild’s country chart success began to taper off. She returned to Nashville in 1986 in an unsuccessful attempt to revive her country career.

Three years later, however, Fairchild joined the gospel group Heirloom, marking the beginning of a successful second career in gospel and Christian music.

She released her first solo gospel album, The Light, in 1991 before moving to Branson and taking a permanent gig with The Mel Tillis Show.

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Fairchild kicked off her own show the same year. She also began a weekly Sunday morning worship service at Music City Centre Theater with her husband, with whom she still regularly tours.

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