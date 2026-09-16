3 Country Songs From 1972 That Every 70s Kid Still Knows Today

Country music in the 1970s is almost always easily identifiable. Some of country music’s best songs came out in the early part of the decade, including these three songs. All out in 1972, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid still knows them by heart today.

“She’s Too Good To Be True” by Charley Pride

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“She’s Too Good To Be True” is the only single from Charley Pride’s Songs Of Love By Charley Pride album. The song was written by Johnny Duncan.

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The romantic tune says, “’Cause she’s just too good to be true, but she is / And in my arms, she reassures me with a kiss / She’s everything I ever looked for in a woman / She’s just too good to be true, but she is.”

A three-week No.1 single for Pride, it isn’t his only hit single in 1972. Prior to “She’s Too Good To Be True”, Pride had another three-week chart-topping single, with “It’s Gonna Take A Little Bit Longer”.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” by Donna Fargo

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One of Donna Fargo’s biggest hits, “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” is also her first No. 1 single. It also became a crossover hit, reaching the Top 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

“The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” is from the perspective of a woman who has just gotten married. The song says in part, “Honey it’s almost nine / Now you be careful / Gotta go I love you / You have a beautiful day / And kiss the happiest girl in the whole U.S.A.“

Fargo follows “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” with “Funny Face”. That song, also a No. 1 single, became her final crossover hit.

“The Teddy Bear Song” by Barbara Fairchild

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Barbara Fairchild had one No. 1 single, and it’s “The Teddy Bear Song”. On her A Sweeter Love album, the song was written by Don Earl and Nick Nixon.

The chorus says, “I wish I was a teddy bear / Not livin’ or lovin’ nor goin’ nowhere / I wish I was a teddy bear / And I’m wishin’ I hadn’t fallen in love with you.”

Fairchild was nominated for a Grammy Award for “The Teddy Bear Song”, for Female Country Vocal Performance. She lost to Olivia Newton-John’s “Let Me Be There”. Connie Smith and Tanya Tucker are among the artists who later put their own spin on “The Teddy Bear Song”.

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