On this day (November 16) in 1948, Larry Cordle was born in the small eastern Kentucky farming town of Louisa. A storyteller at heart, Cordle’s best-known work is “Murder on Music Row”, a searing takedown of the pop influences he and co-writer Larry Shell perceived to be eroding traditional country values at the time.

Cordle initially recorded the song with his bluegrass band, Lonesome Standard Time, for their 1999 album of the same name. However, “Murder on Music Row” wouldn’t explode in popularity until George Strait and Alan Jackson teamed up to perform the song at the 1999 Country Music Association Awards ceremony. The star-studded duo later recorded it for Strait’s 2000 compilation Latest Greatest Straitest Hits. Despite never being released as a single, the Strait-Jackson version of “Murder on Music Row” reached the top 40 on the Hot Country Songs chart and won Song of the Year honors from the CMA.

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Cordle’s other songwriting successes include Ricky Skaggs’ “Callin’ Your Name” and “Highway 40 Blues”, Loretta Lynn’s “”Country In My Genes”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Lonesome Dove”, and “Against the Grain”—recorded by both Strait and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Today, we’re examining the life and career of Larry Cordle in honor of his 78th birthday.

How Larry Cordle Came Up With His First Songwriting Hit

Larry Cordle’s origins are a long way from the bright lights of Music Row. He grew up attending a one-room schoolhouse and singing bluegrass, country and gospel music alongside his family at his grandfather’s country store in the nearby town of Cordell.

Upon graduating from high school, Cordle enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a four-year stint. Afterwards, he returned to his home state, earning a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Morehead State University.

Cordle then got a job with a CPA firm to pay the bills. In his spare time, however, he continued enthusiastically pursuing a music career, writing songs and playing at local clubs.

One night, an unfamiliar melody burrowed into Cordle’s brain as he drove Kentucky’s Highway 40 one night after a show. That melody became “Highway 40 Blues”, which his childhood friend Ricky Skaggs recorded and released as the third single from his 1982 album Highway and Heartaches.

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In July 1983, Skaggs’ version of “Highway 40 Blues” climbed to the top of the U.S. country songs chart, thus launching Larry Cordle’s songwriting career.

He’s Also a Successful Recording Artist

“Highway 40 Blues” was the first of many Larry Cordle-penned compositions to hit the charts during the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Other successes included Diamond Rio’s “Momma Don’t Forget to Pray For Me” and Kathy Mattea’s “Lonesome Standard Time”.

Penning hits for other artists didn’t keep Cordle from his own career. In 1990, he founded the bluegrass band Lonesome Standard Time, snagging a Grammy nod for the group’s self-titled 1992 debut.

The band received another nomination for Best Bluegrass Album thanks to their 1999 album Murder on Music Row.

Cordle has also released several solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated gospel project Give Me Jesus in 2017.

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Residing in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with wife Wanda, he continues to record and perform, writing independently for his own company, Wandachord Music, BMI.

Featured image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images