3 Country Songs That Tried To Outrun the Urban Cowboy Craze in the 80s

The film Urban Cowboy dropped in 1980, and it was a pretty big deal. In fact, the film has been credited with reviving mainstream interest in country music in the early 1980s. People were square/line dancing, and plenty of soft-core country tunes and mellow country stylings began to become popular. And whenever something becomes popular, there is always a countercultural movement that pops up, serving as an alternative direction. Let’s look at a few country songs from the 80s that diverted from the urban cowboy craze of the era.

“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait from ‘Strait From The Heart’ (1983)

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While moody, almost new wave-adjacent country songs were climbing the charts, George Strait decided to dish out some traditional Country and Western flavor with this swingin’ tune from 1983. There’s no country-pop to be found here. And the song itself is technically a cover of a country song by Terry Stafford, released in 1973.

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“Amarillo By Morning” by George Strait was a No. 1 hit on the Canadian country chart and peaked at No. 4 on the US Hot Country Songs chart in 1983.

“Highway 40 Blues” by Ricky Skaggs from ‘Highways & Heartaches’ (1983)

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Ricky Skaggs released this bluegrass, rootsy country song with an old-school feel back in 1983. And it was a hit that shone above the glittery urban cowboy tunes of the time.

“Highway 40 Blues” by Ricky Skaggs was a fast hit on the country charts, peaking at No. 1 in both the US and Canada in 1983. According to songwriter Larry Cordle, the song is about a highway in Kentucky, rather than Nashville’s famed I-40.

“Honky Tonk Man” by Dwight Yoakam from ‘Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.’ (1986)

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The honky-tonk as a place, culture, and state of mind will never die. And while softer, pop-oriented country tunes were hitting the airwaves in the 1980s, Dwight Yoakam dropped an ode to traditional honky-tonk tunes in 1986. And it wasn’t the first time “Honky Tonk Man” hit the airwaves. This song was originally a Johnny Horton rockabilly jam from 1956. Yoakam’s version was a No. 3 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

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