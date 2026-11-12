Born 81 Years Ago Today in Canada, the Folk-Rock Legend Dubbed the “Godfather of Grunge” and Twice Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On this day (November 12) in 1945, Neil Young was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. His involvement in Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young made him a foundational figure in the Los Angeles folk rock scene of the 1960s and ’70s. Later, he embarked on an eclectic solo career that produced multiple classic albums. Young was also a major influence for Kurt Cobain, Eddie Vedder, and others in the Seattle music scene, which earned him the nickname “Godfather of Grunge.” He has received many accolades over the course of his long career, including two inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Young played in several bands while in high school. However, his first significant project was the Squires. They played hundreds of shows around Winnipeg and Manitoba. He first met Stephen Stills, who was then a member of the Company, during a gig with the Squires. After leaving the band, he embarked on a solo career, playing in the Winnipeg folk scene, where he met Joni Mitchell.

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According to AllMusic, Young joined the Rick James-fronted Mynah Birds in 1966. The group landed a deal with Motown Records. However, James was arrested during recording sessions for their first album. The band finished the album before disbanding. Then, Young and bassist Bruce Palmer pawned the band’s equipment, bought a Pontiac hearse, and moved to Los Angeles.

Neil Young Goes to Los Angeles

Soon after arriving in Los Angeles, Neil Young and Bruce Palmer connected with Stephen Stills and Richie Furay. They brought in Dewey Martin to form Buffalo Springfield. Their sound blended folk, country, and psychedelic rock. The band’s critically acclaimed self-titled debut album sold well. More importantly, the band influenced many up-and-coming artists in the area and helped create folk rock and country rock.

Buffalo Springfield released three albums before they split in 1968. After the band split, Young spent a short time as a session player before embarking on his solo career. He inked a deal with Reprise Records and released his self-titled debut LP in January 1969. Later that year, he formed the rock band Crazy Horse and released Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere.

That summer, Young joined Crosby, Stills, & Nash. Later that year, the group performed during the legendary Woodstock music festival. In 1970, Young wrote “Ohio” after members of the National Guard gunned down students at Kent State University. It became one of the most popular protest songs of the era. His time in the band also amplified his solo career.

Young’s 1970 solo album, After the Gold Rush, was his breakout release. Several classics, including the title track, “Southern Man,” “Tell Me Why,” “Don’t Let It Bring You Down,” and “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” came from the LP.

Highlights from Young’s Long Career

Over the years, Neil Young has released dozens of albums. Most of those were either solo or with Crazy Horse. However, he has collaborated with other artists. For instance, he recorded his 1991 album, Mirror Ball, with Pearl Jam. In 2002, he worked with Booker T and the M.G.’s on Are You Passionate. Young also recorded several albums with Promise of the Real, which features Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas.

Neil Young has also written and recorded a long list of legendary songs. Highlights from his song catalog include “Old Man,” “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “The Needle and the Damage Done,” “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon,” “Cortez the Killer,” and many more.

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He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995. Two years later, he was inducted again as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

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