Born 88 Years Ago Today in the Bluegrass State, the CMA-Nominated Songwriter From a Famous Musical Family Who Wrote Hits for George Jones and Willie Nelson

On this day (November 16) in 1938, Troy Harold Seals was born in Bighill, Kentucky. He comes from a long line of musicians, including Jim Seals of folk-rock duo Seals & Croft; Dan Seals of soft-rock duo England Dan & John Ford Coley; and Brady Seals of Little Texas and Hot Apple Pie.

While Troy Seals didn’t have as much luck performing as some of his extended family, he left a lasting mark on the music industry nonetheless. After releasing two albums of his own, he focused almost exclusively on songwriting. Seals excelled in that domain, racking up dozens of hits across the 1970s and ’80s. His resume includes Conway Twitty’s 1974 chart-topper “There’s a Honky Tonk Angel Who’ll Take Me Back In,” the 1985 Willie Nelson-Ray Charles duet “Seven Spanish Angels”, and George Jones’ 1985 Top 5 hit “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”.

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Troy Seals died on March 6, 2025, at age 86 in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Today, we honor his life and legacy on what would have been his 88th birthday.

Troy Seals’ Career Didn’t Take Off Right Away

Raised amid the sounds of traditional country and gospel music, Troy Seals kicked off his career at age 17 in 1956. He and his band The Earthquakes performed on the rock & roll nightclub circuit during the 1950s. They worked with huge names including Fats Domino, Jackie Wilson, Bo Diddley, The Drifters, Lloyd Price, Dorsey Burnette and Chubby Checker.

At one show, Seals met pioneering rockabilly singer Jo Ann Campbell, whom he married in 1964. They formed the musical duo Jo Ann & Troy, recording more than a dozen tracks for Atlantic Records. In 1964, Seals and Campbell scored a minor hit with “I Found Love, Oh What a Love”.

After regular appearances on Dick Clark’s TV shows American Bandstand and Where the Action Is, Campbell decided to leave the music industry. Seals followed suit, founding a construction company in Indianapolis.

Second Time’s the Charm

However, Troy Seals couldn’t stay away from country music for long. The couple moved to Nashville in 1969, and while building the iconic Quadraphonic Studio on Music Row, he decided to give music another shot.

Seals took work as a session guitarist, but it was as a songwriter that he really made his mark on Nashville. He co-wrote “We Had It All” with Donnie Fritts, which Waylon Jennings recorded for his much-lauded 1973 album Honky Tonk Heroes. Artists including Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, and Rod Stewart have since covered the song.

The following year, Conway Twitty shot to No. 1 with his version of “There’s A Honky Tonk Angel (Who’ll Take Me Back In)”. Co-written with Denny Rice, Seals had originally recorded the song for his debut album Now Presenting Troy Seals.

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Twitty also went to No. 1 with the Seals-penned tracks “Don’t Take It Away” (1979), “Red Neckin’ Love Makin’ Night” (1982) and “Fallin’ for You for Years” (1987).

The Hits Keep Coming

The 1980s brought a flurry of more hits for Troy Seals, including Charley Pride’s “You Almost Slipped My Mind” (1980), George Jones’ “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”, (1985), Keith Whitley’s “Ten Feet Away” (1986), Alabama’s “When We Make Love”, (1984), and Waylon Jennings’ “Drinkin’ and Dreamin’” (1985).

Seals earned his first Song of the Year nomination from the Country Music Association for his co-written composition “Seven Spanish Angels”, which Willie Nelson and Ray Charles turned into a smash hit.

[RELATED: On the Charts 41 Years Ago, Ray Charles Was at No. 1 With Some Help From a Country Music Icon]

He received his second nod for Ronnie Milsap’s “Lost in the Fifties Tonight”, which won the same award from the Academy of Country Music and earned Milsap a Grammy.

Seals’ third Song of the Year nod came in 1999 for Vince Gill’s “If You Ever Have Forever in Mind”.

His success wasn’t limited to Nashville, either. In 1983, his song “I’ve Got a Rock and Roll Heart” became a Top 20 pop hit for Eric Clapton.

Troy Seals was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1988.

Featured image courtesy of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame