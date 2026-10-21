Born 94 Years Ago in Arizona, the Pioneering Guitarist Who Helped Define the Bakersfield Sound Alongside Merle Haggard

On this day (October 21) in 1932, Roy Nichols was born in Chandler, Arizona. He is widely remembered as Merle Haggard’s lead guitarist. However, before he became a member of the Strangers, he played with acts like the Maddox Brothers and Rose, Lefty Frizzell, and Wynn Stewart.

Nichols grew up in Fresno, California, where his family owned a migrant worker camp. Some nights, a traveling band would stay at the camp, and the fascinated young Nichols would hide and watch them perform, according to AllMusic. His father, who played bass, bought him his first guitar when he was 11. Three years later, he was playing with Curly Roberts and the Rangers, bringing home a steady wage.

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When Nichols was 16 years old, he began playing with the Maddox Brothers and Rose. He toured and recorded with the group for a little under two years. He was fired from the band for gambling while in Las Vegas. Notably, Nichols played a show with the band in Mesa, Arizona. Buck Owens and his future wife, Bonnie Campbell, were in the crowd.

Over the next few years, Nichols played on radio stations and performed with several country legends. For instance, he was a member of Lefty Frizzell’s band for a time. He also toured with Johnny Cash in the mid-1950s.

Roy Nichols Meets Merle Haggard

In 1960, Roy Nichols joined Wynn Stewart’s band. At the time, Merle Haggard was playing bass for Stewart. Five years later, Haggard’s solo career was taking off, and he began building his band, the Strangers. He poached Nichols from Stewart’s band.

Nichols spent 22 years with Haggard’s band. His guitar skills helped solidify Haggard’s signature sound. More importantly, his playing style was instrumental in the formation of the Bakersfield Sound.

[RELATED: 56 Years Ago, Merle Haggard Was a No. 1 with a Live Album That Reflected the Beliefs of His Fans]

Nichols retired from touring in 1987. He suffered a stroke in 1996 and lost the use of his left hand. Five years after losing the ability to play guitar, Roy Nichols died of a heart attack while being treated for a bacterial infection in a California hospital.

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