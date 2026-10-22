Carly Pearce and Kristin Chenoweth Teamed up to Perform This Beloved Dolly Parton Hit at CMA Tribute

On Wednesday night, pretty much everyone in country music, from Brad Paisley to Reba McEntire, came together to honor the one and only Dolly Parton, who passed away this August. It was through CMA’s I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton event that the life of the icon was celebrated.

Parton was a legend in her own right, having captured audiences over decades with songs like “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”. She also paved the way for new generations in country music, and especially female dreamers.

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While many country singers have personal experiences with Parton that shaped them, few run as deep as Carly Pearce. When she was just 16 years old, Pearce got her start in music performing at Dollywood, where she met Parton for the first time.

During the CMA tribute, Pearce captivated audiences with a performance of “9 to 5”. Joined by the singer was Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth. Both stars were guests on Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala variety special in 2024.

“I met her at the park um, as a performer, and I remember just staring at her because I couldn’t believe she was real,” she told CBS Mornings.

In 2021, Parton even invited Pearce to become an official Opry member, and this year, Pearce got to honor the country legend at the ACM Honors, where she sang “9 to 5”.

“…I would say she’s the quadruple threat. She’s an amazing singer, amazing songwriter, um, a true businesswoman with the biggest heart. And there will never be another,” the “Every Little Thing” singer shared.

Carly Pearce on Getting to Know Dolly Parton

After Parton’s passing, Pearce, like many other celebrities, took to social media to talk about the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s legacy, and the impact she had on her life.

“I’ve said often in my life, ‘What will the world be without Dolly?’ From the time I was a little girl, I wanted to be just like her. At 15 years old, my family uprooted their lives so I could start chasing my dreams, working in the country show at Dollywood,” she wrote. “Since then, I’ve had the privilege of not only working with Dolly, but getting to know her. She was exactly who we all hoped she would be — kind, funny, gracious, and one of a kind. Heaven got a whole lot sassier, funnier, and brighter today…”

If you were unable to catch A Celebration of Dolly Parton on ABC and Disney +, next-day streaming of the event will also be available on Hulu.

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