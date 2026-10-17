Miley Cyrus Breaks Down in Tears While Honoring Dolly Parton With “Jolene” at Her First Major Concert in Four Years

At the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Friday, Miley Cyrus paid tribute to her late godmother, Dolly Parton. The country music legend, who shared a close relationship with Cyrus, passed away on August 25th at the age of 80.

🎥 Avant de performer Jolene, Miley a pleuré et a également expliqué l’importance de Dolly Parton dans sa vie, et ce depuis son enfance. Elle rêvait de performer au Hollywood Bowl car c’est là qu’elle a vu Dolly en concert pour la seule et unique fois. pic.twitter.com/5hYJ1LcBmT — Miley Cyrus France (@MileySource_FR) October 17, 2026

Me and Dolly, we are eternal,” Cyrus said, while performing at the iconic venue for the first time. “Nothing in this life could ever tear us apart.”

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“And I’m gonna see her again.” Cyrus told the crowd, “And I can’t f—— wait. And I miss her.”

Then, she followed her short but sweet statement with a heartfelt performance of Parton’s classic, “Jolene”.

“Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, performed by my Aunt Dolly,” Cyrus said, describing the song. “This is one of those songs.”

In addition to performing a tribute for a legend, Friday was a big night for Cyrus for several reasons. It was actually her first time performing a full set at a venue in four years, as the last full show “The Climb” singer did was actually in Mexico for more than 150,000 people. Friday’s show was also the first of two shows that Cyrus used to promote her new album, Bass Persuades, which dropped on September 18th of this year. She’s set to perform another on Sunday.

Cyrus Makes Special Tribute to Parton on Social Media

In an interview with Dan Rather, Billy Ray Cyrus shared that he got to know Parton through opening for her on tour after his hit song, “Achey Breaky Heart” became a hit. He eventually asked her to be Miley’s godmother, and years later, she would even play the role of Aunt Dolly on Hannah Montana. He described the two women as being “kindred spirits.”

Following Parton’s death, fans were eager to hear a statement from Cyrus. On social media the day after Parton’s passing, the ex-Disney star had a lot to say.

“The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share,” she wrote. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts.”

She continued, “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis.”

Cyrus then referenced her godmother’s popular song, “I Will Always Love You”, as many did following her death.

“I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things. 💖”

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy