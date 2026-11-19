Charley Crockett is speaking out. The country singer didn’t attend the 60th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, a decision he explained in an Instagram post.

“They invited me out to Nashville to dog and pony this week and I’m truly flattered by the invitation to be a part of the @cma this year,” he wrote. “But it landed on the only week I could finish this new record and if you know me I’m real superstitious. It’s bad luck to change a horse’s name and even worse luck to put your music 2nd.”

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The CMAs aren’t the only awards show Crockett mentioned in his post. He also addressed the Grammys, after earning a Best Traditional Country Album nod for his latest LP, Clovis.

“This is my 3rd @grammys nomination in a row. It’s really true that some folks act like they don’t care, but they all do,” Crockett wrote. “I myself am honored.”

Crockett noted that that is particularly true this time around, given what he’s experienced on the business side of country music as of late.

“My last label told me they couldn’t shove my music down country radio’s throat while them and their parent label were doing just that with every artist they had that was hot no matter how far from country music they were,” he wrote. “I watched ‘em do it. Said I was an ‘intellectual cowboy.’ I don’t even know what that means.”

Charley Crockett Opens Up About His Motivations for Making Music

He went on to release Clovis independently, before joining another label.

“By the time I played the @opry for my 5th time in September I’d been added to 17 pop country stations. Heard myself yesterday morning on a big one in L.A.,” Crockett wrote. “Now I never cared about any of that before, and while it’s nice to be recognized, I don’t do this for the awards or even the money, though it does help.”

Instead, Crockett said that he does the work in an effort to “show folks there’s another way, yours.”

“There are some things in life you can change. I’m about to put out my 20th album. I’ve released 2 a year 3 years running,” he wrote. “Make no mistake friends, I wouldn’t be here if I hadn’t been working so hard. There wasn’t a place for me just like there ain’t a place for you. You gotta make one.”

“I’ve seen this business from way up close and it’s got some problems. It’s politics and money before art most of the time,” Crockett continued. “The business folks won’t ever change it for the better. That’s gotta come from the artists and the public. You and me.”

He concluded his post by praising women for “dominating across the music industry in America’s 250th year.” That’s particularly true with the Grammy, as women made up all five of the nominees in the Best Contemporary Country Album category.

“Lord knows they’re better singers than us men,” he added, before signing his message, “Yours Truly, -Charley.”

Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images