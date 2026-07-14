Charley Crockett Says He’s Been Canceled on “the Right and the Left” Amid Twin Temple Drama

Charley Crockett is continuing to speak out amid controversy. Ever since Crockett fired the self-proclaimed “satanic doo wop” duo Twin Temple from his opening slot, he’s taken to social media to comment on the situation.

In his latest update, Crockett wrote, ” Well, now I know how it feels when they try to cancel you on the right AND the left. The thing is, I never subscribed. America can be a One Eyed Jack, but I’ve seen your other side.”

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The situation started earlier this month when Twin Temple claimed they’d been booted from Crockett’s shows “due to our Satanic imagery.”

Shortly thereafter, in a statement to Rolling Stone, Crockett addressed firing the duo, who’s known for songs including “Lucifer, My Love” and “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy.”

“I thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain’t,” Crockett said. “Not today, Satan.”

Charley Crockett Speaks Out

He followed that up with a lengthy Facebook post, which he opened by writing, “I won’t conform and I’m not sorry.”

“There are many things I’ve done in my life to apologize for but this ain’t one of them,” he wrote. “I might wake up at 1pm on the back of that bus and find out that the opener ain’t working for me that night. Tough luck. Life is hard. This ain’t no temp agency. Get to stepping.”

Crockett added, “I’m not on the left. I’m not on the right. I’m on the road, and that’s a hard way to go. Believe me, the would kill you bronc. I don’t give a damn whether you think I’m right or wrong.”

“They say love your struggle. I say love the strength the creator gave you to overcome your struggle,” he continued. “Don’t believe in any kind of spiritual power? I’m sorry to hear that. God is the fabric that ties all life together. No need to even define or institutionalize it.”

After slamming the entertainment business for being “chock full of shameless exhibitionists possessed by the desire to be famous and have the public’s adoration,” Crockett addressed his own career.

“I love what I do and I’m grateful for the privilege every minute, and if everybody disappears I’ll go back to the street corner where I started,” he wrote. “Hell sometimes I dream about it.”

“Shout out to Angel in New Orleans who told me that if you wanna get high boy you got to start down low,” Crockett concluded. “I’ve found that about the only help you get out here in this business is when they lower the box.”

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