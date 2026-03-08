John Anderson Wrote These 4 Country Songs (and They Still Sound Like Classics Today)

Few artists have had an impact on country music like John Anderson. Ever since his eponymous debut album came out in 1980, Anderson has been making his mark on the genre. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame since 2024, these four Anderson songs will always sound like classics.

“Swingin’”

There isn’t a more iconic Anderson song than “Swingin’“. His second No. 1 hit, Anderson wrote “Swingin’” with Lionel Delmore. The song, out in 1983, appears on his Wild & Blue album.

A sweet story about young love, “Swingin’” says, “And we were swingin’ (swingin’) / Yes, we were swingin’ / Little Charlotte she’s as pretty as the angels when they sing / I can’t believe I’m out here on her front porch in this swing / Just a-swangin‘.”

“Swingin’” earned Anderson a CMA Award for Single of the Year.

“I Wish I Could Have Been There”

In 1994, Anderson had a Top 5 hit with “I Wish I Could Have Been There”. On his Solid Ground record, Anderson wrote the tune with Kent Robbins.

“I Wish I Could Have Been There” is about the struggles of life on the road. The song begins with, “When our baby Kate was born, it was the biggest day of my life / Lying there, little bows in her hair in the loving arms of my wife / I was the proudest papa in the USA / Makin’ a living on the road somewhere, a thousand miles away / It was a happy day, but kinda sad / I wish I coulda been there, I wish I coulda been there / I wish I coulda been there for that.“

“Goin’ Down Hill”

Also on Wild & Blue is “Goin’ Down Hill”, a song Anderson wrote with Billy Lee Tubb, known professionally as X. Lincoln.

“Goin’ Down Hill” says, “It all started at a corner table / Sippin’ on a Jack and Coke / When the sun found us the next mornin’ / We were actin’ like married folk / The weekend, it weakened me / And drained me of my will, you got me / Goin’ down hill, you got me goin’ down hill / And still I can’t get my fill of you.”

“Seminole Wind”

Anderson is the sole writer of “Seminole Wind”. The title track of his twelfth studio album, the song came out as a single in 1992.

“Seminole Wind” says, “So blow, blow Seminole wind / Blow like you’re never gonna blow again / I’m calling to you like a long-lost friend / But I know who you are / And blow, blow from the Okeechobee / All the way up to Micanopy / Blow across the home of the Seminole / The alligators and the gar.”

Anderson wrote the song as a nod to his home state of Florida.

