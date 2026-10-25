Dallas Cowboys Reveal Country Superstar Headlining Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Miranda Lambert is choosing Texas this Thanksgiving. The Dallas Cowboys have tapped the country star to perform during halftime at Thanksgiving Day face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium will mark the Cowboys’ 30th consecutive Thanksgiving Day halftime show.

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The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show began with Reba McEntire back in 1997, in an effort to benefit the organization. Since then, stars including Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, and Carrie Underwood have take the stage with that goal in mind.

The Cowboys’ charitable efforts date back further than the halftime show. In fact, this year will mark the team’s 136th Red Kettle Campaign, which has helped to raise more than $3.4 billion for those in need.

“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in a press release. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward.”

The Cowboys are equally pleased to have Lambert on board.

“The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys’ proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving,” Charlotte Jones, the team’s chief brand officer and co-owner, said. “For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We’re grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition.”

The NFL’s Thanksgiving Games

The Cowboys matchup against the Eagles is one of several games fans can look forward to this Thanksgiving.

On the day before the holiday, the Green Bay Packers will take on the Los Angeles Rams. U2 has been tapped to perform at that game’s halftime show.

The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions will play the first game of Thanksgiving Day. Then, after the Cowboys’ game, the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Buffalo to face off against the Bills. The Thanksgiving lineup will conclude on Black Friday, when the Denver Broncos take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Those games’ halftime performers have yet to be announced.

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