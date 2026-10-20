Did We Just Find the Best Country Music Festival Lineup of 2026?

Hondo Rodeo Fest has tapped some star power for its upcoming event. Returning to Phoenix, Arizona, for its third year in November, Hondo Rodeo Fest will feature headliners Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, and Parker McCollum.

McGraw will get the party started on Nov. 13 after a performance from Miranda Lambert. The next night, Turnpike Troubadours will take the stage ahead of Shelton’s headlining performance. Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off the final night’s festivities, and will be followed by McCollum’s set.

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The music isn’t the only thing attendees have to look forward to. A free street fest will take place outside Chase Field, featuring food vendors, shopping, brand activations, and live music.

Of course, there’s also the rodeo itself, which will take place ahead of the music each night. The Hondo Rodeo is an invite-only, eight-event all-star competition showcasing the best athletes and stock in pro rodeo.

“When you walk into our show, you’re downtown and you’re in an unusual place for rodeo,” James Trawick, the co-founder of the event, said. “There’s a lot of rodeo culture in Arizona, but this is the only opportunity to see it in downtown Phoenix. I think the excitement level is uniquely high because of that.”

Athlete Tyler Wade agreed, stating, “If we keep seeing more of these rodeos every year, it’s going to turn the sport inside out.”

What to Know About Hondo Rodeo Fest

While Phoenix fans will get the first taste of fun, those in Tampa, Florida, can look forward to a similar event next year. The Hondo Rodeo will head south to Raymond James Stadium from Feb. 26-28.

Cody Johnson and Jon Pardi will perform on night one. The second night will see Dexter & the Moonrocks and Nickleback take the stage. The event will wrap up with performances from The Red Clay Strays and Jason Aldean.

Like the Phoenix event, the Tampa iteration will feature a free street fest and a rodeo each night.

The Hondo Rodeo also plans to head to New Orleans, Louisiana, though dates and performers have yet to be announced.

Photo by Larry McCormack/Disney via Getty Images



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