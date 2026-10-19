Tim McGraw’s Decades-Long Career Leads to Country Music’s Biggest Honor

Tim McGraw is easily having one of the best weeks of his career. And that was saying something, as the country singer spent nearly four decades leaving his mark on the genre. And during that time, he sold over 80 million albums, charted more than two dozen No. 1 hits, and married fellow country singer Faith Hill. If that wasn’t enough, he explored Hollywood with roles in The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Four Christmases. With such a rich legacy, how could McGraw have one of the best weeks right now – by being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

On Sunday, as millions of people watched their favorite football teams, McGraw walked into the CMA Theater in Nashville to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. To make the night even better, he wasn’t alone. Also inducted were Paul Overstreet and Carter and Ralph Stanley of The Stanley Brothers. Highlighting careers that spanned generations throughout country music, the invitation-only Medallion Ceremony was just the start of McGraw’s historic week.

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Before learning that he was the latest member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, McGraw celebrated his 30th anniversary with Hill. Sharing a touching post on Instagram, it seemed that the country singer was still shocked that he got to share a life with his wife. “I was and still am bewildered by her capacity to love, forgive, nurture and be full of joy and laughter. She is a gift to the world for sure, however, for us, we get Her, all of her.”

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Tim McGraw’s Shocking Warm-Up Routine

After spending decades in country music, McGraw had more than enough advice to give aspiring artists. But not all of it was good. Once speaking about his warm-up routine, the singer stunned the industry when he admitted, “I don’t do any warm-ups. I don’t do the ‘mi mi mi’s’ and all that. I don’t do any kind of vocal warm-ups. Because to me, I’m not Pavarotti. It’s not polishing silver for me.”

With McGraw not following the usual routine adopted by most performers, he opted to focus on his body. “My go-to pre-show ritual is, you know, my workouts for sure, then getting all cleaned up and everything, and doing a last cold plunge right before I get dressed for the Meet & Greet. My warm-up is just singing.”

McGraw might not believe in vocal warm-ups, but those workouts finally came in handy. With a bronze plaque now installed in the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum’s Rotunda, it was a good thing the singer never skipped arm day.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)