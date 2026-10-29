Dolly Parton Left Behind a Secret Memoir, and It Just Sparked a Multimillion-Dollar Bidding War

Dolly Parton has one more gift for fans. Following Parton’s August death, sources told Page Six Hollywood that her posthumous memoir has sold to Grand Central Publishing for $13 million.

Sources told the outlet that a “wild, heated bidding war” for the book took place. Folio, the literary agency that represented Parton’s 2023 book, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, sold the rights to her latest book, the outlet reported.

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Per the outlet, it’s currently unclear when Parton’s latest memoir was penned or what it covers. It’s additionally unknown when the book will be released.

Parton’s estate has yet to comment on the reported deal.

What to Know About Dolly Parton’s Posthumous Projects

Though fans were unaware of Parton’s latest book, it’s no surprise that the singer had something up her sleeve. In the wake of her death, Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, revealed that the star had left her team a decades-long “project roadmap.”

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy,” he said. “Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come.”

“Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact,” Nozell added. “If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

Among the Parton’s posthumous projects are the star’s Nashville hotel and museum, which recently opened, as well as her coffee line, which is available online now.

Parton will lend her joy to the holiday season with Dolly On The Holly this winter. Around the same time, previews will begin for Dolly: A True Original Musical on Broadway.

A Kendra Scott jewelry collaboration, a line of dog treats, and Parton’s bedding and home decor products will all come to fruition in 2027.

A Parton-themed avatar show is also in the works. Additionally, a documentary on Parton’s Broadway musical, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series are all in the pipeline.

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