Dolly Parton’s Team Reveals the “Project Roadmap” She Left Behind for Decades of New Projects

The world may have lost Dolly Parton, but the late legend still has a lot more in store for fans. In a press release, the singer’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, revealed all the upcoming, Parton-related projects that are due out in the next year.

From a jewelry line to a Broadway musical, the projects in the pipeline are as unique and varied as the star herself. That, Nozell said, is all thanks to Parton, who died after a short battle with cancer on Aug. 25. She was 80.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Dolly worked up until the day she died. She loved seeing her dreams come to life, and loved knowing her work brought people joy,” he said. “Ever the planner, Dolly worked with the team that she handpicked, for the past several years to build a project roadmap that will guide us for decades to come.”

“As the leader of the team responsible for overseeing her legacy, we will ensure the many dreams she had yet to fulfill are brought to life,” Nozell continued. “Many projects were in various stages of development, and we want to be transparent with her fans about this fact. If you see unreleased music, products, books, experiences, and campaigns launched through official Dolly Parton channels, you can have confidence in knowing that she placed her personal stamp on it.”

Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Projects

Play video

At the time of he death, Parton had 10 projects cooking. Fans can see a snippet of her hard at work over the last year in a new video, which her team released following her death.

September will be a busy month for Parton-related activities.

Dolly’s Tennesseean Travel Stops will celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week on Sept. 13. The next night, stays will begin at her SongTeller Hotel in Nashville. Then, on Sept. 15, Dolly Dolls will launch online.

Next, Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum will host its grand opening on Sept. 29. That same day, fans can look forward to the launch of Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee online, with a retail debut set for next spring.

Parton will lend her joy to the holiday season with Dolly On The Holly this winter. Around the same time, previews will begin for Dolly: A True Original Musical on Broadway.

Looking ahead to 2027, the Kendra Scott x Dolly 9 to 5 Collection will launch in January. Pet friends will get to enjoy Dolly’s Dog Treats shortly thereafter, while human owners can eagerly anticipation the debut of Dolly Bedding & Home Decor later in the year.

A Parton-themed avatar show is also in the works. Additionally, a documentary on Parton’s Broadway musical, a biopic, a docuseries, a scripted series, and a Billy The Kid animated series are all in the pipeline.

Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images